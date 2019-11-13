Community News
WOMEN: Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the clubhouse. Teresa Boyes, chief of volunteer services at Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, speaks. Devotion is by Carole Boster; pledge by Beverly Beldon, president. Hostess committee includes Marlene Thacker, chairwoman, Sandee Thacker and Sherri Blake.
STAY WARM: Free coats are given to anyone in need from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Wayne Church of Christ, 313 Bluefield St. Lunch is provided.
ATTENDED: Pastor Angela Gay Kinkead of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church attended the Leadership Institute at the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, in late September. The conference was designed to help United Methodist leaders navigate and lead through next steps for the denomination.
RECEPTION: The opening reception for “Mamluk Revival Metalwork from The Touma Collection — Presented by Community Trust Bank” is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Huntington Museum of Art. Jeff Ruff, Marshall University professor, gives a presentation. Admission is free.
WISHES: Maureen Effingham, willing worker at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and lead credentialing individual at Cabell Huntington Hospital, becomes another year older Friday, Nov. 15. The Ona resident is a big help to many in the medical field and is being wished a special day with many to follow.
SANTA: Santa Claus is coming to town … actually, he arrives at the Huntington Mall on Saturday, Nov. 16, in preparation of the magical holiday season. Santa brings his sled, elves and a couple reindeer for his stay from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BREAKFAST: The bimonthly breakfast for Guyan Valley High School Alumni is served at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Golden Corral, U.S. 60 East. The event is open to all grads and former attendees.
DANCE: Speakeasy Singles hosts the “turn back time dance” from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Columbia Gas ballroom, Charleston. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Membership entry fee is $10. Appetizers included with admission. Nonalcoholic drinks are available for $1. Contact 304-805-4109, events@speakeasysingles.com or www.speakeasysingles.com.
BIRTHDAY: Psst … if you see Frank Riggio, of Lavalette, on Friday, Nov. 15, say happy birthday to him as he wears the birthday hat. Frank began with the Huntington Police Department in August 1969 and retired in February 2001 as captain. He and wife, Jean, have two sons and a talented granddaughter, Emily. May Frank have a special birthday with many to follow.
“OKLAHOMA!”: Charleston Light Opera Guild presents the Rodgers and Hammerstein show at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater, as the final production of the 70th anniversary season. Tickets are $25-$30.
FRIEND: Connie Keyser, of Salt Rock, has been on my favorites list for 40-plus years. The oldest daughter of the late Bob and Frances Keyser, of Salt Rock, is one of the sweetest and kindest young ladies one could ever want to meet. May her birthdays continue to be blessed and filled with whatever God places there.
MEMORIALS: The 49th annual Memorial Service remembering that rainy night plane crash near Ceredo taking the lives of many from Marshall University families and the community begins at noon Thursday, Nov. 14, at MU Memorial Student Center.
DANCE: Dick Newman is music host for ballroom dancing from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Barboursville Community Center. Comfortable dress is welcome. The cost is $15. Contact DNBL@msn.com or 304-736-5380.
MEMORIES: Pauline Adkins, better known as Polly Adkins to close friends and family, moved into her heavenly mansion Nov. 13, 2013, at age 80. Polly, mother of one daughter and wife to Garland Adkins, was one of the best Sunday school teachers of all time. She continues to be missed by those knowing and loving her.
“MANY MOODS”: Marshall University School of Music presents “Many Moods in Song,” a celebration of life through music, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Smith Recital Hall. Featured guests are Carline Waugh, soprano, and Johan Botes, pianist. Admission is free.
MINISTER: The Rev. Thurman Winters Jr., better known to some as “Jack,” was a minister for several years before he was called to join loved ones in his heavenly home Nov. 13, 2016, at age 81. The former Lincoln County resident and his wife, Frances, were parents of three surviving children, one deceased son and eight grandchildren. His memory lives in the hearts and minds of many.
HOTDAM: That’s Huntington Old Time Dance and Music (abbreviated) ending the summer with old-time music and square dancing from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Heritage Farm Museum and Village. No experience required. Featured are Dave Bing, Danny Arthur, Scott Rucker and Tim Corbett. Mack Samples is the caller. Admission is $7 and $5 students.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jill Boyes, Pam Templeton Simpkins, 1965 Huntington East High School graduate, is 72, Linda Harbour, Angela Clay, Ed Stone, Martha Cummings, Nick Turner, Jean Coleman, Pat Grierson, Vivian Bell, Ginger Dunlap, Jack Gibson, Sandra Johnson, Kierstin Marsh.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Billy and Kelly Adkins (1981), Dustin and Megan Fisher.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ronnie Marvin Henry gave up the 60s for No. 70, Tucker Watts, Dick Ash, Dolores Boley, Heather Mourney, D.J. Meadows still in the 30s at 37, Carolyn Sheils, Ned Jones, David Dudley, Joshua Mitchell, Stan Striz, Whitney Norton, Karen Gullett, Lacie Spurgeon, Susan Norris, Campbell Chiles, Jonathan Butterfield, Marilyn Cohen, Alex Lee, Evan Minsker, Chris McKenna, Joe Shanklin, Jennifer Bonham, Lorn Limanen, Kris Pyles, Marty Edelen.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Dan and Cathy Wells.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Will Powers turns 6, Seth Austin Gue, Trendon Dunn still in the single digits at 7, Mila Markun, Luke Lafferre, Jim Treacy, Linda Koromia, Mikayla Boshell, Dave Warner, Margaret Reichenbecher, Chris Hutchison, Patti Cooper, Alicia Watts, Michael Linsenmeyer.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Zackary and Elizabeth Ratliff Chapman, both employed with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics, where they met and fell in love, celebrate No. 3.
CHUCKLE: At the DMV to renew her license, Clare had her photo taken and waited for her new card. Finally, her name was called, and she went to the counter to pick it up. “Good grief,” she said. “My picture’s hideous. It looks nothing like me.” The woman in line behind her plucked it out of her hand. “That’s because it’s mine.”