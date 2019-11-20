MEMORIAL: City of Kenova conducts the annual memorial and tree lighting at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Kenova United Methodist Church. Participants may submit names for printed program to be read during the service. A $5 donation per submitted name is suggested but not required. Forms are available at Kenova City Hall or C-K Florist. Wednesday, Nov. 20, is deadline for submission of names. Donations benefit Kenova Beautification. Presentations are performed by Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band, Michael Pancake, pianist, Dale Capehart, Syd Hanson and Griffith Sisters, vocalists. The reading of the “Christmas Story” is by the Rev. Scott Byrd. After the service, attendees proceed to the memorial Christmas tree for a candlelight service and lighting of the tree.
ATTENDING: Two youth — Jenny Boggess and Liam White — from Milton United Methodist Church are expected to attend the fall workshop at the West Virginia Annual Conference Friday through Sunday, Nov. 22-24, at Cedar Lakes.
SWEETS: Huntington Dance Theatre hosts a “Nutcracker Sweets Party” with Clara, the Sugarplum Fairy and others from “The Nutcracker” cast from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 23, at Huntington’s Central Christian Church. Tickets are $5 at door or from HDT dancers.
SERVICE: A community Thanksgiving worship service begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Milton Baptist Church. Youth from Milton United Methodist Church and others present a short skit on “Stone Soup.”
PERFORMANCE: “Let Us Make You Smile” is the title of the annual show presented by River Magic Chorus, member of Sweet Adelines International, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Marshall University Smith Hall. Tickets, available from chorus members or at the door, are $15 or $12 seniors, students and children.
“OKLAHOMA!”: The Rodgers and Hammerstein show presented by Charleston Light Opera Guild continues at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Little Theater as the final production of the 70th anniversary season. Tickets are $25-$30. A special 70th anniversary cast production of the show (featuring performers from the 1960, 1971, 1990 and 2019 Guild productions) begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Coliseum & Convention Center. An anniversary celebration, dinner and party follow at the center. Tickets are $100.
TREES/TRAINS: The 10-day Festival of Trees and Trains opens Friday, Nov. 22, and continues through Dec. 1 at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. weekdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays; and 4 to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Cocoa with Santa is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 23 and 30. Local choirs, entertainers, holiday gift shop and more are available. Tickets are $6.50 and $5.50 children.
ARTS/CRAFTS: Artisans from seven states display their creativity in the 52nd annual Capital City Art and Craft Show Friday through Sunday, Nov. 22-24, at Charleston Coliseum, Exhibit and Convention Hall. The event, featuring food from the Country Kitchen, is sponsored by Kanawha City Lions Club. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 and $2 ages 12 and younger.
BLUEGRASS: A concert featuring Jim and Valerie Gabehart Band begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors; and $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available. Call 304-743-5749.
DINNER: Greater Barboursville Community Outreach provides a free Thanksgiving dinner with turkey/ham, all the trimmings, pumpkin pie and other desserts and beverages from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Barboursville Senior Center.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bristel Minsker, Isaiah Crager, Steve Neal, James Quinlivan, Candace Ealey, Michael Metheny, Stacey Bias, Liam “Buddy” McComas gives up the teens for No. 20, Lannie Cline, Krista Marcum, Darrell Smith, Michael Ray Skeens, Barb Vanhoose, Noez Perry, Sharon Tucker.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Luke and Bessie Vanover, Ken and Brenda McClain (1982), Gary and Joanna Strickland.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Martha Spaulding, Yvonne Ball, Ashley Bundy, Anne Weeks, Carson A. Gue, Stacy Atkins, Billy Graybeal, Huntington East High School Class of 1965 graduate, Elizabeth Short Niece is one from the mid-80 mark at 84, Jimmie Taylor, David Reynolds, Remington Burton, Tate Dean, Paula Saunders, D. Foster, Cassie Holdren, Terri Stanley, Natalie Sweeney, Zakary David Dunfee, great-grandson of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, turns 8, Poppy Cartee.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Paul and Marlanna Holley, Eben and Shirley Staggs, Jon and Claire McCoy.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Celine Craig, Anne Tebbetts, Amillia Howard, Roberta Noble, Stephanie Smith, Josh Force, Carolyn Bloom, Judy Waugh, Kenny Smith leaves the 60s behind for No. 70, Joe McGlothlin, Daniel Brown, Joseph Cunningham, Jeremy Kauffman, Martin Valent, Jude Virag.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brett and Brenda Hawthorne celebrate No. 33, Bob and Betty Miller, Dan and JoAnn Kennedy.
CHUCKLE: “I’m afraid you only have three weeks to live,” the doctor told the patient. “Then I’ll take the last two weeks of July and the week between Christmas and New Year’s,” the patient responded.