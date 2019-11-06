Community News
PERFORMANCE: A virtuoso hammered dulcimer artist performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Ohio University Southern, Ironton. Ken Kolondner joins his son, Brad, playing the clawhammer banjo. They are joined by Rachel Eddy, fiddler/guitarist. Admission is $10 and free to OU students with ID.
RECOVERY: God is good — Kathy White, of Milton, was recently hospitalized five days after surgery but is doing fine now. This wonderful Christian friend is a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, where she is a willing worker. Prayers remain with Kathy as she improves daily.
“FROZEN”: Portsmouth Area Arts Council and Children’s Theatre presents “Disney Frozen Jr.” Friday through Sunday, Nov. 8-10, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. The event begins at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12, $6 ages 18 and younger and groups of 10 or more. Contact info@vrcfa.com or 740-351-3600.
WIZARDFEST: The second annual Ironton Wizardfest celebrating all things Harry Potter is offered Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9-10, in downtown Ironton. Tickets are available at www.irontonwizardfest.com.
PRECIOUS: A precious lady and one who can’t be described in words celebrates a birthday Wednesday, Nov. 6. Louise Adkins, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Wayne County, grew up with my mother as they are first cousins. Louise, who has a singing voice of an angel, has always been the same throughout the years and a great asset to her family. May Louise have a day filled with precious memories, love, happiness and God’s other many blessings.
SALE: Westmoreland Woman’s Club hosts its rummage and hot dog sale Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9, at the clubhouse. Clothing, household items and more are sold from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Two hot dogs, chips and dessert, available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., are sold. Proceeds go toward the club’s charitable activities, including two annual $1,000 college scholarships awarded to Spring Valley graduates. For to-go orders, call Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823.
71st: The remarkable Christian couple — Orbura and Vernice Meadows — celebrates their 71st wedding anniversary Thursday, Nov. 7. What a blessing they have been to their children — Sharon (Charles) Howe, Connie (John) Ferguson and Timothy Meadows — three grandchildren, great-grandchildren and others. As the Meadows husband-and-wife-team share another memorable occasion, may God’s mighty hand continue to protect them from life’s harm as they go into another year of happiness, love, continued friendships and precious memories.
BAZAAR: A holiday bazaar is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St.
MEET: Southside Neighborhood Organization hosts its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Patti Price of Big Brothers Big Sisters speaks. Enter double doors off parking lot. An election of officers for 2020 is also conducted. The meeting also welcomes new members.
MARKET: A mistletoe market sponsored by Junior League of Huntington is from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Ramada Limited, 3094 16th Street Road. Wine, hors d’oeuvres and vendor booths are available for the “girls’ night out” event. Tickets are $10 general admission from 6 to 10 p.m. or $25 VIP from 4 to 6 p.m. Proceeds help promote physical and mental wellness for women and children. Contact https://www.jlofhuntington.org/mistletoe-market.html.
SONGWRITER: Woody Hawley Concert Series presents Clinton Collins, award-winning songwriter, with support from Bill Mair from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Charleston Clay Center. Tickets are $20. Contact 304-561-3570 or theclaycenter.org.
SYMPHONY: Ohio Valley Symphony presents a “Salute to Our Veterans” concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Theater, Ariel Opera House, Gallipolis, Ohio. Maestro Tim Berens and Broadway tenor Mike Eldred are featured. Tickets are $24; $22 seniors; and $12 students.
INTERNATIONAL: Hibachi Japanese Steakhouse, Jewel City Seafood, Kustom Kreams, Marshall Dining by Sodexo and New China Garden Buffet participate in the 56th annual Marshall University International Festival from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Memorial Student Center. Sponsored by Office of International Student Services, the event also features world music, dance and displays representing countries and cultures, children’s activities and more. Admission is free.
COMEDIAN: Chonda Pierce, queen of clean comedy, TV hostess, author and actress, brings her “Still Laughing” performance to Paramount Arts Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Tickets are $39.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tammy Morabito, Laura Florence, Katrina White, Shauna Moss Fields, Rhonda Crockett, Jackie Riggio McCaffrey is 53, Audra Bailey, Randi Bias, Mary Childers, J. Anthony Staten heads for the 30-mark at 27, Jackie McMullen, Kathleen Beach, Sid Fragale, Ryon Andreae, Doug McKee, Sandy Templeton, Abigail Harman, Glenn Harman, Sharon Ambrose.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Kenny and Carolyn Smith, Matt and Sara McCormick (2015), Charles and Isabelle Bonecutter, Dallas and Sarah Nibert.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Susan Wheatley, DeAnna Moore, Chuck McCreery, Shirley Taylor, Sarah Lovejoy, Linda Post, Luke Ray, Matt Simmons, Priscilla Lynn Byrd, Stephanie Meadows, Gary Mankin, Madison Sergent.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Landon and Bobbie Hillman.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Christian Large begins the second teen year at 14, Jessica Williams, Sharon Deangelo, Lisa Jackson celebrates No. 32, Tara Nicole Fletcher leaves the 20s behind for No. 30, Linda Beegle, Jean Taylor, Josh Rutherford, Emily Dye, Adam Adkins, Andrew Adkins, Wilbur Epperly and twin brothers, Nicholas and Logan Rider.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Joey and Val Johnson celebrate No. 16, Skeeter and Sharlee Henry, Sara and Eddie Covington.
CHUCKLE: A man checked into a hotel. There was a computer in his room, so he decided to send an email to his wife. While typing her address, he accidentally typed an extra letter and without realizing, sent the email to a widow who just returned from her husband’s funeral. The widow decided to check her email, expecting condolence messages from friends and relatives. After reading the first email she fainted. Her son rushed in to check on his mother and saw the computer screen with the message: “To my loving wife. I know you are surprised to hear from me. They have computers here allowing us to email our loved ones. I’ve just been checked in. How are you and the kids? The place is very nice, but I feel lonely without you. I have made necessary arrangements for your arrival tomorrow. I am excited and can’t wait to see you.”