ANIMALS: A blessing of the animals’ service begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the courtyard of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. All creatures — great and small, all shapes and sizes — are welcome. Stuffed animals are also welcome.

CONDOLENCES: Sympathy to the family of Delores Ann Baylous Abshire, of Barboursville, who passed away Sept. 11 at age 81. Ann, wife to the late Charles Abshire, who passed April 11, 2021, also worked at Cabell County Courthouse. The longtime neighbor to my two sisters and niece also attended Bloomingdale-Salem Baptist Church, near Salt Rock.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

