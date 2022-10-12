ANIMALS: A blessing of the animals’ service begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the courtyard of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. All creatures — great and small, all shapes and sizes — are welcome. Stuffed animals are also welcome.
CONDOLENCES: Sympathy to the family of Delores Ann Baylous Abshire, of Barboursville, who passed away Sept. 11 at age 81. Ann, wife to the late Charles Abshire, who passed April 11, 2021, also worked at Cabell County Courthouse. The longtime neighbor to my two sisters and niece also attended Bloomingdale-Salem Baptist Church, near Salt Rock.
PROMOTED: Andrew Hudson was recently promoted to vice president, senior compliance officer, CRA, privacy and fair lending officer with Ohio Valley Bank. Growing up in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, he graduated from Point Pleasant High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from Marshall University in 2010. He enjoys watching and attending sports events. He and wife live in Independence, Kentucky.
FORUM: A Meet the Candidates Forum, sponsored by Westmoreland Neighborhood Association, begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road. Candidates for the Nov. 8 general election for Wayne County offices of county clerk and county commission, West Virginia State Senatorial District 5 and West Virginia House of Delegates District 27 have been invited to participate. Call Cindy Chandler, president, 304-544-1469, or Carole Boster, 304-417-1763.
CATCH UP: How exciting to see Micki Shaver and catching up on her family after not being able to visit in person since the pandemic began. Micki, wife of Dr. Mitch Shaver, is mother of twin sons, Adam and Karl, and daughter, Erin, and member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, serving in various capacities. How surprised to hear the twins — now physicians and once inseparable — have been separated in different states and Adam is now married. It’s always a joy and pleasure to visit with her.
MUSICAL/SHOW: Paramount Players presents “The Rocky Horror Show: The Stage Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.
CARS: Getaway Community Church hosts the Keith Carrico Memorial Cruise-in Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12383 State Route 243, Chesapeake, Ohio, near Collins Career Center. The event is open to anyone wanting to show prize possession(s) and area car enthusiasts. Admission is free. Free food is also available. Call 740-646-9094 or 304-840-3587.
FEARPARK: The Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark is from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at 6100 Kyle Lane. Admission is $20; fast pass, $30; season pass, $60; paranormal ghost hunt, $20. Contact 304-963-0271 or hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
DOWN ON THE FARM: The 51st annual Farm Festival hosted by Bob Evans Farm is Friday through Sunday, Oct. 14-16, at 10854 State Route 588, Rio Grande, Ohio. The fest is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Handcrafted decorations, live demonstrations, music and more are featured, as are Taps in Motion Cloggers, Great Lakes Timber Show and Reno Family Horseshoe Pitching. Tickets are $5 and free for ages 5 and younger. Wristbands for unlimited rides are $10 ages 13 and older or $5 ages 12 and younger.
MEET: Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club offers its monthly “read with us” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Conquest Books, 323 15th St., Ashland. The book of the month is “Fury in the Shadows,” Christian mystery and suspense novel released in May by Rebecca Hemlock, Ashland-based author.
PIG ROAST: VFW Post 6878 hosts a pig roast from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Proctorville, Ohio, post, 32 Township Road 1225. The menu includes plain or barbecue pulled pork (just meat or as sandwiches), cole slaw, brown or white beans, regular or Mexican cornbread, soft drinks and dessert. The cost is $8 or $4 ages 10 and younger. Take-out is available.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Shirley Webster, Jon Cain, Jessie Hayes, Brian Faulknier, Sarah Deal, Megan Hardy, Maxine Brammer, Ernest Thompson, Tina Fulks, Annette Black, Coby Roland, Leo Traube, Trevor Wilson, Frances Adams, Tina Caldwell, Fred Langille, Todd Caldwell, Devon Hill, Frank Chandler, Geoff Mohn.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Doug and Carrie Pinkerton, Abel and Meredith Brumfield, Charles and Becky Morris.
CHUCKLE: During her sermon on Jesus’ teaching that we should love our enemies, the pastor asked the congregation to raise their hands if they had enemies. Everyone did so except for Mrs. Watson in the front row, who had just turned 95. “Mrs. Watson,” the pastor asked, “how could you possibly live for 95 years and have no enemies?” “That’s easy,” the senior citizen replied. “I outlived them!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
