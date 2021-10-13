100TH: Kellogg Holiness Independent Church of God, pastored by the Rev. Roger Mooney on Piedmont Road, began its 100-year celebration earlier this month with a homecoming featuring The Yates Family and a church history video. Other events include a viewing of history tables of pictures and memorabilia of past events in the morning service of Oct. 31. A night of movies made long ago of church events is being planned for November.
BAND: Marshall University School of Music presents “Ayers for Winds” featuring Classic Wind Band Works at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Smith Recital Hall. The Symphonic Band conductor is Christopher Schletter. Adam Dalton is conductor of Wind Symphony. The event is also livestreamed on School of Music YouTube channel.
FRIEND: Beginning with The Herald-Advertiser, LaVonda Singer became an employee of The Herald-Dispatch where she retired in late 2006 after many years of service. The Huntington mother, grandmother and possibly great-grandmother continues to have a place in my heart. We revealed the secrets of our hearts to each other when we sat side by side in the H-D newsroom several years, and I often recall those moments, as well as knowing what each was going to say before it was said. Her contagious laugh still brightens my day as I think of yesteryear with someone as close as a sister to me then and forever. She celebrates a birthday Wednesday, Oct. 13, and is being wished one of the best with family and friends, with many to follow.
SPOOKTACULAR: Camden Park’s annual Halloween spectacular is from 6 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October. More than 20 rides and attractions including the Haunted House, Coulrophobia Maze, Haunted Hospital Walk Thru and Haunted Train Ride are featured. Tickets are $17.99 Friday and $20.99 Saturday.
STUDENT: Avaleen Cain, third-grader at Hite-Saunders Elementary School, celebrates a birthday Wednesday, Oct. 13. May it be a surprise-filled day with birthday candles, hats and horns, gifts and many more happy days.
HUNT: The fall pheasant hunt sponsored by Special Needs Youth Sportsmen takes place Saturday, Oct. 16. Parents and children meet at 8:30 a.m. at Collins Career Technical Center, Getaway, Ohio. Visit www.specialneedsyouth.com.
THOUGHTS: Nancy Ward Adkins Chapman, columnist for The Wayne County News 25-plus years and retired from Wayne County Board of Education, where she was employed at Buffalo Elementary 30 years, would have turned 80 years old Wednesday, Oct. 13. The mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, friend and member of Kellogg Independent Holiness Church of God answered God’s call July 21, 2021. We often exchanged mail and by reading her weekly column, I felt I knew her. Thoughts and prayers are with her family as this is the first birthday without her in their midst.
EVENT: American Legion Post 177 hosts Queen of Hearts on Thursday, Oct. 14. Tickets must be purchased by 8:20 p.m. North Entertainment provides music at 7:30 p.m., followed by the membership, 50/50 and Queen of Hearts drawing at 8:30 p.m. The kitchen is open from 6 to 8 p.m. Non-members must sign in. Mountain Oyster Cult is featured from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 15. Music by Billy Drysdale and Gretchen Lee is available from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 16.
DINNER: Westmoreland Woman’s Club celebrates its 90th anniversary with a dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at 2962 Bradley Road. Devotion is led by Freeda Crockett; pledge leader is Janet Swann. Hostess committee is Beverly Beldon, chair, Ethel Betts, Janet Swann and Marlene Thacker. Call Beverly Beldon, president, 304-429-2108,
FUNDRAISER: Huntington Museum of Art conducts its sixth annual Fine Art Auction fundraiser at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, as an online and in-person event. A preview of auction items takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum. Masks and social distancing are recommended. The museum partners with Garth’s Auctioneers and Appraisers of Columbus, Ohio. Works included in the sale were consigned by generous members and supporters of the Museum and can be viewed at https://www.invaluable.com/catalog/6c49syyqqh.
FILM: “Terra: An Appalachian Environmental Dance Film” is aired at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, in activities room at Beech Fork State Park. Admission is free.
