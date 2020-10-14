CONCERTS: Whitey Morgan performs in an “acoustic” concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $25. Lost Dog Street Band with Matt Heckler perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Tickets are $20.
OLDER: A retired Herald-Dispatch employee with many years of service becomes another year older Thursday, Oct. 15. Bob Bryant, of Ceredo, one of the sweetest, kindest and most intelligent Christian friends, is deserving of the best birthday ever.
DRIVE-IN: Alchemy Theatre performs a drive-in movie-style cabaret at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Barboursville Park’s Splash Park and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Trinity Episcopal Church. The event is free; however, donations are accepted in person or online.
REMEMBERING: Frances Keyser, of Salt Rock, was presented the highest award, “The Thank You Badge,” as a member of Black Diamond Girl Scout Council. On Oct. 14, 2009, this Christian mother and grandmother received the greatest award of all — a home in heaven. Although missed, she is often in thoughts of many.
MOVIES: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts drive-in movies, “Hocus Pocus” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” beginning at dark Friday, Oct. 16, at Altizer Park Softball Field. Admission is a Thanksgiving food pantry donation. Bring snacks. Contact lcarte@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
HEALTHY: In celebration of “Health Literacy Month,” Cabell County Public Library and HIMG offer a virtual nutrition presentation by Meredith Wellman, HIMG registered dietitian, at noon Thursday, Oct. 15.
HAUNTED: Haunted Majestic, the region’s only floating haunted house, begins at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October at Majestic Landing, Kyle Lane. Ticket booths open at 6 p.m. Admission is $17 or $22 fast pass. Parking is $3 per car. Contact www.hauntedmajestic.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Lane, Molly Pauley, J.D. Philyaw, Mike Richardson, Kelli Ball, Debby Hibbard, Kaleigh Riddle, Aaron Vickers, Pam Lusher, Jane Montsinger, Laura Fulks, Donna Best, Jack McKenna, Hunter Douglas is 73, Mary Mace Moore, Katelyn Coiner, Nathan Hill, Patrick Flynn, Joe Barnett.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Keith and Diana Cooper celebrate No. 54, Russell and Barbara Blake celebrate 58 years of marriage, Matt and Jeanie Jarvis, Norma and Charles Carroll, Laura and JT Rowsey.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Andrew Dean, Doris Andrews, Aaron Arnold, Stephen Holland, Gracie Moore, Kathy James, Tim Johnson, Katy Kazee, Alyssa Marinacci, Peggy Ballard, Ann Marie Doppman, Karen Simpkins, Becky Crouch, Tiara Deuser, Parker Cain, Laura Hanley, Luke Thomas, Rick Robinson, Elizabeth Pacioles, Scott Wallace, Shelly Shideler, Braxton Mills turns 6, William Paul Revely turns 5, Donni Lemley, Carson David Meadows-Thompson hits double digits at 10.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jane Collins, Maurice DeLung, Meredith Greene, Olivia Keen, Debbie Romine, Cindy Woodworth, Becky Meadows, Maddy Jenkins, Cheryl Lawson, David Niday, Amber Bentley, Richard Sutphin, Irene Long, Mary Sowards, Kathy Lafferre, Lois Mays, Misty Martin, Phillip Mandt, Jacob Nance, Bob Riddle.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: C. Tim and Shirley White, Roger and Cathy McKenzie celebrate 28 years of marriage, Joe and Heather Acord (2010), Wesley and Sharon Thompson.
CHUCKLE: The beach resort hotel’s desk clerk received a call from a gentleman asking what time the bar would open. “It opens at noon, sir,” replied the clerk. “I’m very sorry … we never open it any earlier.” After the sixth call, the clerk lost his temper. “There is no use asking again, sir. The bar opens at noon, no sooner, and in your condition, we couldn’t let you in any way.” “Who wants in?” yelled the caller. “I want out. I’ve been locked in here since last night.”