AWARDED: Cidney Fortney, of Alkol, West Virginia, Scott High School graduate, was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Southwestern District Labor Council, Division of West Virginia AFL-CIO. She is a Marshall University student majoring in psychology. Her dad, Thomas, is a member of Laborers’ International Union of North America, Local 1353. Scholarship recipients must maintain a minimum 2.5 grade point average and themselves be union members or retirees, or dependents of union members or retirees.
SHEPHERD: Ashleigh Bell has a new role at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. The mother of an almost 2-year-old handsome little man, Grayson, and wife to Zach is the new lead nursery shepherd, which means she has a passion to teach children the love of Jesus. She graduates from Marshall University in December with a degree in elementary education. Keep leading the young flock, Ashleigh, and encourage them to grow in God’s word.
KIDS’ CAMP: Cabell Midland High School’s Rhythm in Red Show Choir offers its Halloween camp to county students in pre-K through grade 8 Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ona high school. Students work side-by-side with dance captains and other performers to learn a Halloween dance they will then perform. A trunk-or-treat event follows the performance. Participants may come in costume or bring one to change into following the performance. To register, visit https://forms.gle/bUVcxdi6wCGLPijSA.
WINNERS: Lawrence Soil and Water Conservation District sponsored a coloring contest for county first-grade students that had 323 entries from five elementary schools. Winners were announced during the district’s 75th annual meeting/banquet at Collins Career Technical Center. The school’s first-grade winners were Zain Al-Ourani, Fairland East Elementary, first; Kreed Gilmore, Sugar Creek Christian Academy, second; and McKinley Terry, Dawson-Bryant Elementary, third. Thumbs up to these winners on a job well done.
FEST: A scavenger hunt, pumpkin carving contest, bake-off, pageants and more are featured during C-K AutumnFest Friday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 30. More than 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins are also displayed at the Pumpkin House.
REMEMBERING: I attended Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church with Mary Ann Lowe in the late 1980s, and she was a great Sunday school teacher, mother, grandmother and wife. She was married to John Earl Lowe Sr. three months short of 60 years and passed away four years after his death, but the same month. (He passed away Aug. 13, 2018, at age 79, and she passed away Aug. 1, 2022, at age 81.) She formerly was an Owen-Illinois employee and a security guard at Marshall University dorms. Mary Ann will certainly be missed among her family and friends.
CIVIL WAR DAYS: Sponsored by Village of Barboursville, Civil War Days, which commemorates two battles occurring there — the first July 13, 1861, and second Sept. 8, 1862 — will be held Friday through Sunday, Oct. 21-23, at City Park in Barboursville. The free family-friendly event features re-enactors, sutlers and exhibitors, both local and from across the greater eastern U.S. region, opportunity to interact with living history characters, observe demonstrations of Civil War-era crafts and trades, view weaponry and clothing of the period and tour the soldier encampments. Friday’s activities are for schools only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a lecture, “The Lacy Family and Virginia Civil War History,” by Michael Lacy, professor, Kentucky Christian University of Grayson, Kentucky, at 6 p.m., at Shelter 8. Saturday’s camps open at 9 a.m., followed by a battle re-enactment, 1 p.m.; ladies tea; 5 p.m., re-enactor’s dinner; 7 to 10 p.m., camp ball dance with Dennis Bills and Stony Point String Band with Steve Ballman, caller; and night cannon firing, 10 p.m. Sunday’s events include a church service with John Fry preaching, 10 a.m.; memorial service following; and battle re-enactment at 2 p.m.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ed Chapman, Ava Gallion, Mary Beth Elmore, Alden Poti, Rachel Hill, Kayden Cox, B. Ray Hightower is over the double 5s to 56, Corey Lee Wilks and Caleb Garrett Wilks, twin brothers, hit the legal age of 21, Carolyn Waggoner, Gaye Fearing, Amy Lawson, Phil Simpson, Tammy Lucas, Maria Bronosky, Jeni Mattam, Martina Johnson.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Garrett and Sarah Mamie White (1985), Donna and Ronnie Lewis, Jim and Mauna Dailey.
CHUCKLE: During dinner, Bill asked his 3-year-old granddaughter if her meal was good. She picked over the plate before answering, “Not yet.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
