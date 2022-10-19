The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

AWARDED: Cidney Fortney, of Alkol, West Virginia, Scott High School graduate, was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Southwestern District Labor Council, Division of West Virginia AFL-CIO. She is a Marshall University student majoring in psychology. Her dad, Thomas, is a member of Laborers’ International Union of North America, Local 1353. Scholarship recipients must maintain a minimum 2.5 grade point average and themselves be union members or retirees, or dependents of union members or retirees.

SHEPHERD: Ashleigh Bell has a new role at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. The mother of an almost 2-year-old handsome little man, Grayson, and wife to Zach is the new lead nursery shepherd, which means she has a passion to teach children the love of Jesus. She graduates from Marshall University in December with a degree in elementary education. Keep leading the young flock, Ashleigh, and encourage them to grow in God’s word.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

