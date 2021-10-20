LECTURE: The “Artists, Scholars and Innovators Lecture Series,” hosted by Marshall University’s Center for Teaching and Learning, presents a virtual lecture titled “Internet of Things” by Husnu Narman, assistant professor in the Department of Computer Sciences and Electrical Engineering and the 2020-21 MU Distinguished Artists and Scholars Award, Junior Recipient, at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Contact marshall.edu/ctl/artists-scholars-innovators-lecture-series.
YOUTH: Nine youth from Milton and Bethesda United Methodist churches are awaiting a confirmation class. They are Eva and Levi Reed, Liam White, Thomas, Toby and Ty Wheeler, Max Harrison, Caroline and David Wallace. Pastor Nancy White says, “It is exciting to be on the journey with them.”
PERFORMANCE: Huntington High School performs “Alice in Wonderland,” adapted by Anne Coulter Martens and based on the book by Lewis Carroll, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 21-23, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at the school. Admission is $10; $5 students; and free ages 2 and younger.
READER: Dr. Charles H. McKown Jr., former dean of Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine more than 22 years before becoming Marshall University’s vice president for health sciences in 2011, is a reader of this column. The former Wayne High School award-winning football and baseball player says the good choice of chuckles are hilarious and enjoyable. Thanks, Dr. McKown, for being a reader and our most enjoyable chats from time to time.
BASH: A spooktacular “Harley-ween Bash” is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Black Sheep Harley-Davidson. Kids’ and adults’ costume contests are available, with voting done via social media. Candy and snacks are also available. Call or text 304-523-1340.
RETIRED: Neil Arneson of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Marshall University teacher with 35 years’ service, recently retired from his position. Congratulations, Neil, and best wishes for a happy, relaxing and enjoyable retirement.
BOOK FEST: The West Virginia Book Festival is offered virtually from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. Authors and presenters include Colson Whitehead, Jon Scieszka, Josh Malerman, Homer Hickam, Eric Eyre, Denise Giardina, Brett Armstrong, Jo Ann Dadisman, Melinda Falgoust, Joe Geiger, Terry Jennings, David Mould, Cat Pleska, Bonnie Proudfoot, Judi Tarowski and Kara Vuic. The event is free. Visit www.wvbookfestival.org.
FILM: Marshall Artists Series begins its six-film series in the Fall International Film Festival on Thursday, Oct. 21, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. “Little Girl,” in French, is shown at 5:30 p.m. and “Truffle Hunters,” in Italian, follows at 7:30 p.m. Passes for all six films, continuing through Sunday, Oct. 24, are $45. Individual tickets are $10 per film or free to full-time Marshall University students with valid student ID. Mask wearing is required. Sponsors are Farrell, White and Legg PLLC, ZMM Architects, Reger Funeral Home, iHeartRadio, WSAZ and The Herald-Dispatch. Call 304-696-6656.
TASTING: HD Media and Huntington Mall host Corks and Kegs beer and wine tasting from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Huntington Mall. Live entertainment from Adam Parker and The Bourbon Cowboys, Carter Miller and Essie Riddle is also available. Sponsors include Advantage Toyota, Classic Jewelry and Loan, NGE Consulting, iHeartMedia Huntington, Dutch Miller, Home City Ice, Best Buy and the Rental Party. The $40 general admission fee includes a 4-ounce tasting glass, access to local beer and wine tasting and local food vendors. VIP admission is $60 and includes the VIP room with free food, 4-ounce tasting glass and access to local beer and wine tasting. A portion of the proceeds benefits Facing Hunger Foodbank. For tickets, visit https://hdmediallc.com/corksandkegs.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Trace Dempsey, Tom Robinson, Phillip Allgood, Hannah Withers, Chase Ward, Adriana Bakley, Teresa Waggoner, Cesylia Moore, Jack Crandall, Rolla Wagner, Phyllis Ross, Bonnie Adkins, Joan McPherson, Sidney Paul, Billie Jo Rowsey, Shelli Dierdorff, Linda McLain, Grant Sergent, Jackson Rowsey, Judy Burton, Barbara Simmons, Kent Stutler, Brenda Cory, L.D. Bentley, C.J. Adkins.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Halsey and Angela Cory.
CHUCKLE: A ghost had been staying in a bed and breakfast hotel and when he came down for dinner he asked the waitress, “Please can I have two eggs, one tough and one rubbery, really tough bacon and burned, fried bread?” The waitress said, “Sir, we really can’t serve that kind of horrid food here.” The ghost replied, “Well, you did yesterday!”