NAMED: Kathryn Dean, Wayne High School senior, deserves a big hand clap. The cross country runner competed in the Huntington/Wayne High School Invitational, where she was named “Performer of the Meet.” Keep up the good work, Kathryn — the next step could be a gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and “Grandma” Kathy Miller Spence is already packing.
SON: Garrett and Emily Wotring of Ona’s Antioch Baptist Church and currently residing in Virginia became parents of Beckham Hunter Wotring on Sept. 17. He was 8 pounds, 4 ounces and 21 3/4 inches long.
BOO BASH: Highlands Museum and Discovery Center hosts a family boo bash at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. COVID-19 regulations are observed. Balloon artist, magician and DesCoveries are available. Reservations are $25 and a limit of eight per table. Call 606-329-8888.
CONFIRMED: On Sept. 13, Bailey Philyaw and Zoey Williams were confirmed, received as members and received the Sacrament of Holy Baptism at Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. Two other children/youth — Lydia Peterson and Ashton Warner — were confirmed and received as members. Third-graders celebrating confirmation also receiving Bibles were Sylvie Bartkowski, Reese Ramey, Rylee Ramey and Emily Wilson.
FRIEND: Despite life’s many obstacles, disappointments, sorrow and pain, Doris Wright continues to wear a million-dollar smile while showing her strong faith in the Lord. Doris was adopted into my family several years ago and has stood by my family, especially my sister, Jeannie Grieco, through trying moments. The former employee of Mountaineer Gas and retiree of American Electric Power blows out birthday candles Thursday, Oct. 22. Here’s praying Doris will enjoy a fantastic day, with many to follow.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Geary Burns, Julie Conley, Leah Gore, Joy Mitchell, Leslie St. Clair, Carol Wilcox, Becca Wilson, Martha Arya, Bill Given, Katie Brunetti, Lillian Chongswatdi, Patricia Laing, Eddie Danford, Rod Duncan, Heather Birkhimer, Linda Miller, Ray Blankenship, Kayla Norris, Sissy Clark, Eddie Covington, Lillian Rutledge, Renatha Woodard, Frank Graley, Jack Stevens, Jim Edmunds, Patrick Henderson turns 26, Sarah Dick, Lydia Tarter, Patricia Marcum leaves the 50s behind to try No. 60, Brenda Cornwell, Sue Cummings.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brad and Ginger Sergent, Harry and Kelli Estep, Jack and Barbara Yeager.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Channing McGuffin celebrates No. 2, Maggie Bradley, Crista Hall, Ashlee Johnson, Eric Porterfield, David Elmore, Josh Gibson, Jake Gibson, Briana Mandt, Carole Ann Bradley, Zack Simpson, Jim Spurlock, Sydnie Johnson, Frank Markun, Jeff Neal, Theresa Rapp, Rick Arigan, Candace Jefferson, Bobby Burgess, Jaclyn Jones, Lou Etta Bowen, Ashley Roach, Eric Weaver, Patience Akers, Dalvin Hawthorne still in the 50s at 58, Edna Rider Russell turns 93.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeff and Billie Jo Rowsey, Paul Cooley and Kristi Weekly, Tracy and Teresa Foster, Clyde and Sharon Crawford, Joyce and Danny Graham.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carley Bryan, Davey Freeman, Jamie Herman-Bellomy, Joe Poti, Tori James, Sandy Vargo, Wyatt Lyon, Patty Doss, Josephine “Jo” Fidler, Benjamin Holbrook, Don Williams, Matthew McClung, Mindy Starkey, Mark McComas, Kenny Pearson, Cameron Gibson, Keaton Henderson, Bill Salter, Brittany Dawn Boswell is 35, Thom Malcolm, Dick Norris, Tom Craig, Mike Kuhn, Anna Kimmey.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: John and Evelyn Martin, Chelcie and Coralie Adkins.
CHUCKLE: An elderly woman told her husband she wanted to learn to play the piano now that she’s retired. That weekend, the husband took her to a piano store. “Goodness,” the woman complained. “These pianos are awfully expensive.” “Don’t worry,” replied her husband. “We’ll pay for it by selling my hearing aid.” Confused, the woman asked, “But don’t you need your hearing aid?” Smiling, her husband told her, “Not once you start learning the piano!”