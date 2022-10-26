WINNER: Marlowe Sullivan, first-grader at Culloden Elementary School, was one of 12 students chosen as winners in West Virginia’s fifth annual State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest. This year’s competition’s theme was “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”
HOMECOMING: Beverly Hills United Methodist Church celebrates its 110th anniversary with a special homecoming worship service and All Saints celebration Sunday, Oct. 30, at the church, 2600 Washington Blvd. A covered-dish dinner follows the service.
NAMED: Matt Tidd, chief university budget officer for West Virginia University, has been named chief financial officer at Marshall University, beginning Nov. 7. Before joining WVU, he worked for Mylan Pharmaceuticals and Marriott International. Born and raised in Culloden, he is a licensed certified public accountant with undergraduate and graduate degrees from WVU. Welcome to Huntington and home of the Thundering Herd.
ALL HALLOWS WEST: Businesses and community groups in Central City host activities for All Hallows West from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Activities include a spooky sale on horror titles, scary good drinks and treats and Horror Movie Trivia at 7 p.m. at Cicada Coffee and Books; storytime at 11 a.m., West Huntington Library; author signings and readings hosted by Cicada, 2-4:30 p.m., and costume contest with prizes, 5 p.m., Central City Gazebo; Day of the Dead menu (tamales, enchiladas, bread pudding and Pan de Muerto), photo booth and costume contest, 5 p.m. Wild Ramp; Mystic Movie Night showing classical Halloween movies hosted by RenewAll and Village Antique Mall to fundraise for Central City Museum, 6:30 p.m; live music, 4 p.m.
40TH: At 89 years young, Eulas Hayes, of Ashland, continues to be a giver to help save lives. He recently donated his 40th gallon of blood just a few days before his 90th birthday in October. The longtime regular donor is also blood program leader for the Boyd County Community Blood Drive, which is the longest-running area blood drive for 73 years. With the amount of blood Eulas has donated, he has helped 963 lives. Now that’s something to be proud of.
CONCERT: The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $55.
DEDICATION: Phil Carter, Marshall University professor of social work since 1980 and serving multiple stints as department’s chair, was raised in Clarksburg, West Virginia. One of the Tri-State’s most dedicated activists and the second Black athlete to start as a sophomore at the school, after Hal Greer, playing on the basketball team is honored Friday, Oct. 28, with a street dedication in Huntington. The city dedicates the portion of 9th Street between 4th and 5th avenues at 10:30 a.m. at a ceremony honoring Carter. A reception follows in the lobby of Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. In case of rain, the ceremony is moved to Mountain Health Arena Conference Center.
RAFFLE: “Only at the Circus” reverse raffle begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Ona. Every 10th draw wins a prize of gift cards, gift baskets and more. Top prizes include golf for four at Pipestem State Park, $1,500 cash and 55-inch Roku TV. Tickets are $100 couple and $25 insurance (extra entry ticket). Costumes are encouraged. Food, drinks, music and dancing are also available.
THRILLER: Alchemy Theatre Troupe presents a Halloween thriller, “Wait Until Dark,” by Frederick Knott, at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 27-29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Spring Valley High School. Tickets are $16.50 at alchemytheatretroupe.org.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lee Oxley, Marisa Main, David Edmonds, of Milton, Logan Givner, Cathy Ellison, Rylee Harrison, Mary Fischer, Jimmie Chaffin hits the double digits at 10, Erin Wade leaves the 30s behind to try No. 40, Jacob Kirby turns 22, Bernice Vickers, Betty Barrett, Derik Legg, Frank Hatten, Levi Reed, Peggy Blatt, Pino Yemba.
CHUCKLE: A sleek tomcat fell in love with the lovely calico next door. “You’re so beautiful,” he purred in her ear. “I’d die for you.” Coyly she looked at him and said, “How many times?”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
