WINNER: Marlowe Sullivan, first-grader at Culloden Elementary School, was one of 12 students chosen as winners in West Virginia’s fifth annual State Fire Marshal Fire Safety Poster Contest. This year’s competition’s theme was “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”

HOMECOMING: Beverly Hills United Methodist Church celebrates its 110th anniversary with a special homecoming worship service and All Saints celebration Sunday, Oct. 30, at the church, 2600 Washington Blvd. A covered-dish dinner follows the service.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

