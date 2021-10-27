TRUNK-TREAT: Gascanco and Boyd County Convention and Tourism Bureau host the second annual trunk or treat event from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Boyd County Community Center, Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
INSPIRATION: Amy Dillon doesn’t work or serve for pats on the back or state awards, but simply to impact boys and girls in her Wayne County classroom each day. This Vinson Middle School teacher continues to make a world of difference in the lives of many. As she celebrates another birthday Wednesday, Oct. 27, may she receive hugs, well wishes, gifts and at least one slice of birthday cake with many more years to follow.
GENEALOGY: Genealogy for Beginners is offered from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Cabell County Public Library.
MEMORIES: Thoughts of Whitley “Maggie” Mills are on the minds of many Wednesday, Oct. 27, as this is the day in 2006 that he passed away at age 84. The dad to two daughters, he was an uncle that spent lots of time at my house with his wife, Vivian, in my childhood.
CLASSES: “Ballet II,” open to ages 7-10, is from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Dec. 11, at The French Art Colony, Gallipolis, Ohio. The drop-off class costs $14 weekly and $56 monthly. “Jazz/Tap I,” open to ages 5-9, are from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. “Modern,” open to beginners and intermediate levels 10-18 years of age, is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. “Ballet IV,” open to ages 12-18 with previous ballet training, is taught from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. One-hour classes costs $16 weekly or $64 monthly. Contact 740-446-3834 or maggiejackson@frenchartcolony.org.
TALENTED: Lou Spears is a woman of many talents — gospel singer, Sunday school teacher, pianist and retired Hospice of Huntington employee. She blows out birthday candles Wednesday, Oct. 27. I am blessed to have known her at least 52 years as we have attended church together since we first met, and she has never changed. May her day and year be filled with love, happiness, fond memories and friendships.
PANCAKES: Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club host its annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30, First Baptist Church, fellowship hall, 1701 Winchester Ave. Pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, orange juice, milk and coffee are served for $8; $4 ages 4-12; and free to ages 3 and younger and Tri-State area pastors. Proceeds help fund youth programs, including Bring Up Grades (BUG) at Crabbe, Fairview, Catlettsburg and Cannonsburg elementary schools; Amtrykes for children with disabilities; and the annual elementary schools’ track meet in the spring. The club also sells its one-of-a-kind Christmas tree ornaments, featuring local attractions. The newest ornament showcasing the “Skyline of Ashland” is $5, while past ornaments featuring Marathon Refinery and Summer Motion are $3 each, while supplies last. Tickets are available from club members or at door. Delivery, curbside or takeout orders are offered. To place order, call 606-371-9013. Health department COVID-19 restrictions are followed.
RETIRING: The last time I saw Vernon Cremeans, he could hardly walk after delivering his merchandise for Chapman’s Printing Co. This Christian man, whom I have grown to love and enjoy talking to over the past few years, walks out of his place of employment Friday, Oct. 29, after 44 years of excellent service. Always willing to help, share a laugh or two or share past work experiences, he will be missed. Vernon is being wished a happy, relaxing, healthy and prosperous retirement and hoping he will give me an occasional return visit.
SECOND: Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, West Virginia, sponsors its second trunk-or-treat event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, with decorated vehicle trunks. A Halloween party with costume contest, food, prizes and games is available from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
DIRECTOR: Dr. Larry Hutchison is the new medical director for St. Mary’s emergency room locations in Huntington and Ironton, following the retirement of Dr. Jim Wagenaar, a medical community servant three decades and the last nine as director of St. Mary’s Ironton campus. Benjamin Mack is the assistant director at the Ironton campus.
EVENT: Foundry Theater presents an all-ages event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Huntington City Hall, Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium. Featured are Corduroy Brown, The MFB and Chocolate 4-Wheeler. The cost is $15 or $10 in advance. Attendees are encouraged to wear a costume for a chance to win a gift bag, which includes a pair of tickets to Mountain Mamas do Tom Petty and bring children’s winter coat sizes 5-14 for Central City Elementary School students and enter event free.
MOVED: West Virginia University Cabell County Extension Service has a new home — it currently is located inside the Milton Pre-K School, 1302 W. Main St. The extension service previously resided in Cabell County Courthouse.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Roy White, Eric Noble, Mary Lou Frum, Bill Schaffer, Scott Archer, Luke Jones becomes a teenager at 13, Scott Krall, Marilyn Murdock.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Stu Gore and Robin Yearout.
CHUCKLE: On Halloween, the gentleman opened the door to a child no more than 4 years old. As he held out the candy dish, his dog Sammy came up to her, barking joyously. “You have a dog?” said the little girl, surprised. I told her that Sammy likes children and would not hurt her. Still, she stepped back. “Yes,” she said, not reassured, “but I’m dressed as a cat!”