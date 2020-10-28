SEVENTH: Brynlee Hart, first-grader at Davis Creek Elementary School, turns 7 years old Friday, Oct. 30. Her grandmother, Gena Hart, who “so enjoys this column,” says Brynlee was 20 minutes from being a Halloween baby the year she was born. Happy birthday, Brynlee, and many more.
APPOINTED: Leah Adkins, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was recently appointed a member of Kentucky Authority for Educational Television by Gov. Andy Beshear. The term continues through June 20, 2023.
FAREWELL: Goodbye to Kelly Napier and family of Westmoreland Baptist Church as they leave Oct. 30. Kelly, administrative/financial secretary at the church, husband Chris, who took a job with South Carolina State Department of Education, and sons, Eli and Noah, will certainly be missed.
FUNDRAISER: The fifth annual fine art auction sponsored by Huntington Museum of Art and Garth’s Auctioneers and Appraisers of Columbus, Ohio, is offered as an online event Sunday, Nov. 1, at the museum. HMA visitors may preview in person the items during regular hours Oct. 29-31. Bidding on certain lots begin as low as $25. Local artists, Kelsey Murphy, noted cameo glass artists and Stan Sporny, the late Marshall University art professor, have work included in the sale. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
PROMOTED: Huntington native Mary Witten Wiseman has been named chief executive officer with Foundation for the Tri-State Community in Ashland. She served as president since December 1993. She and husband, Don, live in Huntington.
FIRST: Oct. 28 is the first birthday following the passing of Garland Adkins on July 6. The oldest of 12 children, this man of God is honored for being one of great integrity, honesty and commitment. Always the same, he never seemed to meet a stranger. Garland was a gospel singer and member of Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, as well as husband to the late Pauline Adkins for 62 years before her passing in 2013. The dad to one daughter, granddad to two grandsons and great-granddad to two granddaughters was a retired ACF blacksmith and deliveryman for Spurlock’s Flowers. This cousin of mine continues to be missed by family and friends.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Reid Carroll, Susan McClung, Oct. 1; Jackson Fetty, Winnie Nibert, Oct. 2; Rick Jones, Benjamin Taylor, Sally Whitt, Oct. 3; Pat Gwinn, Oct. 4; Sue McCallister, Jill Stewart, Barbara Yeager, Oct. 5; Megan Carroll, Ashlee Gallion, Lorri Turman, Oct. 6; Sawyer Adkins, Oct. 7; Russ Lingenfelter, Oct. 8; Lynette Call, Oct. 9; Jerry Johnson, Oct. 10; Peggy Morrison, Keith Ross, Oct. 11; Will Lester, Oct. 13; Kristin Call, Oct. 15; Mike Call, Marlo Merritt, Oct. 16; Ed Chapman, Oct. 17; Rick Shull, Oct. 18; Ava Gallion, Oct. 19.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brad Fittro, Hannah Crager, Bob Samson, Carolyn Clonch, June Lucas, Donald Bates, Carter Mann, Brian Blinn, Carla Willis, Addyson Gallion.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Joseph and Beatrice Bowden celebrate No. 59.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Leigh McCreery, Michael Johnson, Addyson Gallion, Wesley Neal, Bob Marcum, Lee Ann Parker, Lauren Hanna, Nancy McSweeney, Sarah McInerney, Bobby Clarkson, Mackenzie Faith Davenport turns 8, Emma Edwards, Olivia Hardin, Rod Whitt.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: John and Shannon Lawman, Dusty and Tammy Reynolds, Arnold and Shirley Sullivan, David and Linda Chapman celebrate the double nickel “55th” event.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Matthew Klim, Lisa Fawcett, Chassee Burcham, Dwayne Templeton, Benny Canterbury, Scott Blake, Charlie Powers, Patricia Cline, Hazel McGlothlin, Robyn Murphy, Phillip Rutherford, Dick Sketel, Nathan Matthews, Michael Divita, Janet Howard, Mike McClung Sr., Kristopher Adkins.
CHUCKLE: After Tony retired, he purchased a gym membership. He was flabbergasted at how high-tech all the exercise equipment was. He had been working out for an hour before he realized he was actually spinning on an office chair.