MEET: The last quarterly meeting of the year for Southside Neighborhood Organization begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Phil Cline YMCA’s Child Care Center Movie Room, 917 9th St. A speaker from Solar Holler shares information about the club’s collaboration. Committees — hospitality, membership, safety and security, publicity and promotion, beautification and legislation — are formed and plans made for 2023 events. If attendee is a YMCA member, children may receive care at May Building. Call 304-416-5156.

APPOINTED: Scott Poston, Huntington Public Works general superintendent, was recently appointed as interim Public Works director. Scott has been employed with the City of Huntington 14 years.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

