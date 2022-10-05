MEET: The last quarterly meeting of the year for Southside Neighborhood Organization begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Phil Cline YMCA’s Child Care Center Movie Room, 917 9th St. A speaker from Solar Holler shares information about the club’s collaboration. Committees — hospitality, membership, safety and security, publicity and promotion, beautification and legislation — are formed and plans made for 2023 events. If attendee is a YMCA member, children may receive care at May Building. Call 304-416-5156.
APPOINTED: Scott Poston, Huntington Public Works general superintendent, was recently appointed as interim Public Works director. Scott has been employed with the City of Huntington 14 years.
MOVIE: “The Ring” is shown at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at The Cinema at Camp Landing in Ashland, as part of the continuing horror movie series through October. A $55 season pass includes a Bates Motel keychain that acts as the ticket to each movie in the series. Tickets can be purchased for individual movies and season pass at CinemaCampLanding.com or cinema Concession Stand.
unexpected: I recently heard my name called from across a local parking lot as I was returning to my car after my purchase. And it was my great buddy, Dave Jordan of Milton. What a joy it was to chat with him a few moments. When we worked together, he was such an inspiration and kept many laughing with his joke telling. His unexpected visit certainly made my day. Looking forward to seeing you again, Brother Dave.
CONCERT: “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive” but “Here’s A Quarter” ...”The Can’t Miss Tour” with Travis Tritt and Chris Janson and War Hippies begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Mountain Health Arena. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets begin at $39.75.
LISTED: Joey Spears of Chesapeake, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list at Ohio University Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in Athens for the spring semester. To achieve this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades.
HOBBY: Cabell County Career Technology Center offers hobby classes to those interested in learning photography, cake decorating and more. The six-week classes are available from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 10 through Nov. 14, at the center, 1035 Norway Ave. Registration is $20; each class is $40. If couple signs up together, second registration cost is waived. Contact Grace Vance, secretary, 304-528-5108.
THOUGHTS: Prayers go to Carolyn Byrd Williamson as she remembers Wednesday, Oct. 5, as the birthday of her dad, Eldridge Saunders Journell, who passed away Oct. 22, 1992. He would have been 95.
OCTOBERFEST: For the first time since 2019, the Village of Chesapeake hosts Octoberfest. The event, to be conducted at the Village Triangle, begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, with a fire prevention parade at 10 a.m. Face painting, inflatables, car show, vendors, food and live music are available.
PHYSICIAN: Dr. Charles Edward Turner, also known as “Skip” and “Buddy,” was a practicing physician 45 years, from which he retired from HIMG in 2014, not long before he passed away Oct. 5, 2014. He was more than a physician — he was a friend, teacher, leader, son, husband, dad, granddad, faithful Christian, servant and member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, where he worked on the mission fields in Nicaragua and other places. His presence and community work continue to be missed.
TSUBASACON: West Virginia’s largest anime convention returns Friday-Sunday, Oct. 7-9, to Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The annual convention features shopping, costume-play contest, dances, discussion panels, video games and more. Lisa Furakawa, Japanese American singer/songwriter and the first musical guest at Tsubasacon 2004 and 2009, returns, as does the annual Cosplay Masquerade. Three-day passes cost $50 at the door. Single day and youth passes are also sold. Identification is required as some panels and events are designed for mature audiences.
ALL ABOARD EVENT: The sixth annual All Aboard Event hosted by Developmental Therapy Center begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Willow Ridge Events, 6330 U.S. 60 East, Barboursville. Dinner is catered by Buddy’s All-American Bar-B-Que and dessert is provided by the Peach Cobbler Factory. An open bar is also available, as is a silent auction and live performance by Dueling Pianos, WV. Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at door. For tickets, visit dtchuntington.org/all-aboard.
DRAMA COMEDY: Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance presents “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Oct. 5-8, in Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. The drama comedy, directed by Leah Turley, assistant professor in School of Theatre and Dance, features a cast of Marshall students: Sierra Lutz, Nikki Riniti, Noah Ritchie, Jimie Lee, Jaden Babbit, Kendra Williams, Samantha Phalen, Candance Maynard, Michael Martin, Caelum Burgess and Emma Welker. The performance is not recommended for ages under 16. Tickets are $20; $15 employees and seniors ages 60 and older; and free for MU students with MU IDs. Call 304-696-ARTS,
PERFORMANCE/BALL: “Dracula: The Seduction” is performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8, at Clay Center Maier Performance Hall, Charleston. Tickets are $40 or $35 students/seniors. The Charleston Ballet and American Red Cross offer “Dracula’s Ball” from 8:45 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Charleston Town Center Marriott. Individual tickets are $100 and corporate tickets are $1,000.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chris St. Clair, Lindsay Bruce, Jimmie Lee Morgan Jr. spins the last of the 50s at 59, Kendra Woolard tries the last of the 20s before hitting number 30, Will Simms, Arthur Thomas, Charles Woolcock, Dwayne Castle, Joe Preece, Kathy Jackson, Ron Musick.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Kimbo and Pauletta Lewis celebrate number 29, Cledus and Amanda Judd celebrate their fifth.
CHUCKLE: Mike went fishing one day, but at the end he had not caught a single fish. On the way back home, he stopped at a fish store. “I want to buy three trout, please,” he said to the owner. “But instead of putting them in a bag, can you throw them to me?” “Throw them? Why do you want me to do that?” the owner asked. Mike replied, “So I can tell everyone that I caught three fish!”