CONDOLENCES: In less than six months, Tracey DeBoard and Jamie Morris lost both parents. In February, their dad, Billy Joe Morris, was called to his heavenly home at age 73, and in August, their mother, Darlene, answered her call at age 69. Once members of New Horizons Gospel Group, Darlene had a voice close to the late Dottie Rambo. God always knows best and he didn’t want these servants to suffer and experience pain. May Tracey, Jamie and the entire Morris family know they continue to be in the thoughts and prayers of my family, as we have known them for 40-plus years.
FEST: Bob Evans Farm sponsors its 50th anniversary Festival Friday through Sunday, Oct. 8-10, in Rio Grande, Ohio. Live country and bluegrass bands, Tops in Motion Cloggers, Great Lakes Timber Show, Lily Pearl’s Square-Dancing Tractors, Ready GO Dog Show, homemade arts and crafts, fireworks and more. The cost is $5; free ages 5 and younger. Bus groups are admitted free Friday. Visit BobEvans.com/farm-festival.
BIRTH: Welcome to Jennings Christopher Sizemore, born Sept. 22 to Chris and Mycah Sizemore. This family, as well as the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church family, are blessed.
HAUNTED: The seasonal floating haunted attraction — Haunted Majestic — continues at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Kyle Lane, off W.Va. 2. The late-night paranormal tours continue at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Other dates for the event include Oct. 15-16; Oct. 22-23; and Oct. 29-30. General admission is $20. The event is not recommended for ages 12 and younger. Visit www.hauntedmajestic.com.
ARRIVAL: Lyla Mae Davenport arrived Sept. 21 in the family of Nate and Suzanne Davenport and big brother, Cruz. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. This little princess is the granddaughter of Greg and Gina Crews of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville.
CLASSIC: Off to see the wizard … Studio 301, run by Kenzie Buchanan, Fairland High school graduate and located in Chesapeake, Ohio, shows “Dancing Through Oz: The Story of the Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Huntington City Hall. Tickets are $25 ages 6 and older and $10 ages 5 and younger. Audience members are asked to wear masks during the performance. Visit studio301dance.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jason Jordan, Riley Carlisi, Nash Beach, Audra Gerlach, Jack Bishop, Pat Vickers, Sherry Walden, Melissa Johnson, Johanna Dempsey, Shannon Gartin, Shannon Cox, Donna Overfield crosses the 70-mark for No. 71, Shantel Adams becomes the double 3s at 33, Julie Harris, Hannah Spiker.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: C.R. and Carrie Brown, Bill and Oleta Dolen, Trent and Christie Eastman celebrate No. 30.
CHUCKLE: A guy walked into his boss’ office and asked for a day off. His boss replied, “So you want a day off. Let’s take a look at what you are asking for. There are 365 days per year available for work. There are 52 weeks per year in which you already have two days off per week, leaving 261 days available for work. Since you spend 16 hours each day away from work, you have used up 170 days, leaving only 91 days available. You spend 30 minutes each day on coffee break, which counts for 23 days each year, leaving only 68 days available. With a one-hour lunch each day, you used up another 46 days, leaving only 22 days available for work. You normally spend two days per year on sick leave. This leaves you only 20 days per year available for work. We are off five holidays per year, so your available working time is down to 15 days. We generously give 14 days’ vacation per year, which leaves only one day available for work and I’ll be darned if you are going to take that day off!”