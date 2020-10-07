FUNDRAISER: The Wild Ramp offers its fifth annual Farm to Table Dinner from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at 555 14th St. W. — a to-go (take-out) menu with orders called in 48 hours in advance for cold or same day for hot orders. Call 304-523-7267.
THIRD: Jonathan and Heather Wallace, of Ona, became third-time parents Aug. 25 with the birth of Kace Michael. He is little brother to Lauren and Beckett Wallace. This little bundle of boy is welcomed into the world … and neighborhood.
SHOW: “Rocky Horror,” rated R, begins at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Paramount Arts Center, celebrating the 45th anniversary of the show. Tickets are $25 and $30 or $85 for meet and greet with Barry Bostwick in a socially distanced practice.
THOUGHTS: Andrea Copley-Smith, online editor with The Herald-Dispatch, is being thought about as Friday, Oct. 9, is the first birthday of her dad, Andrew Copley Jr. of Kenova, since his passing in July.
MOVIES: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District presents movies Friday, Oct. 9, at Altizer Park Softball Field. “Halloweentown” begins at dark, followed by “Scream,” rated R. Donation is a Thanksgiving food pantry item. Bring snacks. Contact lcarte@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
CHOIR: Isaac Perry, of Kenova, and sophomore at Bob Jones University majoring in ministry and leadership, was named to its 2020-21 Concert Choir.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jonathan Braddy, Bella Clark, Kista Black, Gregory Edward Hill is a tween at 12, Kella Facemyer is 26, Sonia Hatfield, Tonya Gilbert, Abigail Copley, Jean Simmons, Barbara Bell, Kim Karnes, Anita Jones.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Steven and Gretchen Burton (1989).
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Nicholas Clay, Ben Butler, Roxanne Fixer, Jeff Sawyers, D.J. Black, Joey Lynd is 53, Kara Gibson, Serra Journell is “sweet 16,” Colin McCreery, Kynslee Icenhower, Carlous Adams, Eleanor Mortimer, Nancy Carter, Ethan Kelly, Charles Morris, Anita Cunningham, Thamer Calhoun, John Stinespring, Annaleese Waugh, Brian Karr.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Garry and Carol Woody celebrate No. 55, Morgan and Kelli Ferguson (2016).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tammy Owens, Linda Zban, Gary Fleming, Micah O’Connor, Phillip Lee Smith leaves the 50s behind for No. 60, Makali Mae Meadows and Konnor Ray Walls begin the second teen year at 14, Brenda Cope, Jimmie D. Hysell, Donnie Black, Lilli Hawks is “sweet 16,” Clyde Maynard, Marjorie Stickler, Jewell Matthews, David Woodward, Ron Jarvis, Emma Kelly.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mike and Linda Boshell (1966), Jesse and April Stevens.
CHUCKLE: Carolyn came home to find two little girls on her steps shedding big tears. She dropped her purse and quickly went to them. “Are you OK?” she asked. “My baby’s arm came off,” she said. Carolyn took the doll and its disjointed arm. After a little effort and luck, the doll was again whole. “Thank you,” came a whisper from the girl as Carolyn handed the doll back. Looking into the tearful eyes of her friend, Carolyn asked, “What’s the matter with you, young lady?” Wiping her cheeks, she said, “I’m OK. I was just helping her cry.”