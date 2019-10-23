Community News
FEST: The annual free, fun, family-friendly Fall Festival is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at New Baptist Church. In case of inclement weather, the event is moved inside. Activities include inflatables, games, cake walk, candy and more.
FLUTIST: The Ohio Valley Symphony hosts the Fabulous Flute concert by Lindsey Goodman from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Ariel Opera House, Gallipolis, Ohio. Maestro Keitaro Harada leads the symphony. Tickets are $24; $22 seniors; $12 students.
PARTICIPATED: Jade Daniels, Hurricane resident and junior dual major in dance and exercise science at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania, recently participated in the university’s dance department’s annual faculty and guest artist concert.
CONCERT: Robert Randolph and Family Band, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams and others are featured on “Mountain Stage” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Culture Center Theater, Charleston. Kathy Mattea is guest host. Advance tickets are $20 online or Taylor Books or $30 at door.
SCHOLARS: Two Cabell County students earned Shepherd University Foundation scholarships at the university in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. They are Jane C. Aulick, Burkhart Legacy Trust Scholarship, and Peter Laurence Proctor, Charles Town Kiwanis Club Scholarship, Helen and Albert Alvarez Scholarship. Congratulations to these well-deserved students.
DINNER: A free dinner of meatloaf, potatoes, green beans, rolls, desserts and beverages is hosted by Greater Barboursville Community Outreach from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Barboursville Senior Center.
BRASS: U.S. Air Force Heritage Brass Concert presented by Marshall University School of Music begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Smith Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to public.
NIGHTMARE: As part of C-K AutumnFest activities, “Nightmare at Dreamland Haunted Trail” concludes from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26, at the pool location.
READERS: Perhaps two of the most faithful Christian readers of this column are in my thoughts and prayers. Carolyn and Ben Meredith continue to have sickness, death, more sickness and travel to and from doctors’ appointments for family members making life a bit more difficult than normal. It’s nothing that God can’t handle, folks, but a prayer or two for my friends let them know we love them as readers and of course, friends we haven’t met.
HORROR: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and HART Choose Joy Players host a midnight showing of the cult classic, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Saturday, Oct. 26, at Ritter Park Amphitheater. A costume contest begins at 11:30 p.m. Concessions are sold. Gates open at 10 p.m. Tickets are $5, available at the gate. Participation packs are $10. Contact lcarte@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
BASH: Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital Foundation hosts the 10th anniversary of the All Hallow’s Eve Bash at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the campus’s Bellefonte Pavilion, The theme is “Shipwrecked.” A costume contest, buffet dinner, cocktails and silent auction are featured. Party Bus provides music. Attendees are encouraged to wear costume with the theme in mind. Proceeds benefit the foundation. Contact 606-833-4078 or olbhfoundation.org/Halloween.
BAND: The Charlie Daniels Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Kentucky. Guests are The Kentucky Headhunters and Kyle Daniel. Tickets are $38.50, $48.50 and $58.50. Contact Community Trust Bank box office, www.ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Patty Doss, Tim Bowles, Benjamin Holbrook, Matthew McClung, Don Williams, Nicole Keown, Carley Bryan, Davey Freeman, Jamie Herman, Tori James, Dick Norris, Sandy Vargo, Mindy Starkey, Jo Fidler, Mike Kuhn, Anna Kimmey, Bethany Fizer, Brittany Dawn Boswell nears the mid-30 mark at 34, Wyatt Lyon, Cameron Gibson, Keaton Henderson.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: John and Evelyn Martin, Chelcie and Coralie Adkins celebrate number 65.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Cesylia Moore, Betty Dunfee, Jeff Haynes, Cindy Soto, Dalton Young, Carmel Knight, Anna Holstein, Hazel Pritchard, Dorothy Walker, George Koromia, Roman Hicks, Jeremy Smith, Jordan Vance, Claudia Elizabeth Black, LaAnna Blake, Tristyn Blake, John Skeens.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Derek and Debbie Ball, Jeremy Scott and Kelsey Ann Smith Spears celebrate number 2, Mike and Lynette Call.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Shelia Brownfield, Sharolyn McCray, Sheri Anderson, Maria Surface, Carolyn Cummings, Amelia Adkins, Jocelyn Marcelo, Larry Black begins the second of the 70s at 72, Nicole Bright, Ron Waugh, Anthony Ray Adkins, Shelly Hightower, Amanda Johnson, Meredith Mears, Bobby Moss nears the halfway mark to 65 at 64.
CHUCKLE: A kangaroo kept getting out of his zoo enclosure. Knowing he could hop high, zoo officials put up a 10-foot fence. He was out the next morning, just sauntering around the zoo. After a 20-foot fence was put up, he again got out. When the fence was 40 feet high, a camel in the next enclosure asked the kangaroo, “How high do you think they’ll go?” The kangaroo said, “Unless somebody locks the gate at night, I think they will just keep going!”
