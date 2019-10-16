Community News
DANCE: A ballroom dance is offered Thursday, Oct. 17, at American Legion 177, 6024 U.S. 60 East, Barboursville. The cost is $15 couples or $8 singles. Dress is casual. Contact Gayle Riggs, 304-908-1444 or brigg@zoominternet.net.
CHILI: Cabell County Democratic Women’s Political Action Committee hosts a “candidates’ chili cook-off” fundraiser from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center. The $10 fee includes all-you-care-to-eat chili, sides and dessert. Door prize donations are accepted. Democratic candidates for 2020 offer many varieties of chili. Proceeds support general election candidates in 2020.
55TH: Bob and Judy Williams celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Wednesday, Oct. 16. Judy was an art teacher 31 years before retiring in 2000 from South Point High School. Bob retired the same year with 25 years’ school service plus military courses in 1970. He taught at Huntington East High two times, Enslow and the new Huntington High. May this couple have a super 55-year celebration.
OCTOBERFEST: Friends of the Library hosts an Octoberfest arts and crafts fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Ironton.
DANCE: Dick Newman, music host, offers a short “dance talk” on “The Waltz Hesitation Step” during intermission at the Friday night dance, Oct. 18, at Barboursville Community Center. The event, conducted from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., costs $15. Comfortable dress is welcome. Contact DNBL@msn.com or 304-736-5380.
KICKOFF: A kickoff to celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote is offered by the League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area and Delta Sigma Theta sorority from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at West Huntington Library. Refreshments are served.
GORGE: Canyon Rim Rotary Club hosts a “Taste of Bridge Day at Adventures on the Gorge” from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct 18, at New River Gorge, Lansing, West Virginia. Food, artwork and live music are featured. For tickets, visit https://officialbridgeday.com/taste-of-bridge-day.
DOUBLE: Within four days in October 2003, Carolyn Byrd Williamson, of Huntington, lost an aunt and stepdad. While she and her daughter, Michelle Shafer, were on their way home following the Oct. 14 memorial for Mary Saunders (aunt to her mother) in Roanoke, Virginia, her stepdad, John Thornburg, passed away Oct. 18. Prayers are for this wonderful lady during this day of memories in the loss of two family members.
FASHION: VC Boutique hosts its seventh annual fall fashion runway show at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Huntington Museum of Art. Tickets are $75 at the boutique, 900 4th Ave., or Eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit HMOA. Call 304-525-2204.
SISTERS: In one year and eight days, two sisters began their heavenly journey. Nellie Adkins, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away Oct. 24, 2017, at age 88, and Leola Mills, of Huntington, passed away Oct. 16, 2018, at age 95. Daughters of the late Reverend Charley and Theora Gilkerson Adkins of Wayne County, these ladies continue to be missed by surviving family and friends. The sisters were first cousins to my mother.
BAZAAR: Treasures and more are featured at a bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in the friendship hall of Church in the Valley, Milton.
MEMORIES: What a beautiful lady Evelyn Buckley, of Salt Rock, was — inside and out. This happy woman with a big smile went to be with the Lord on Oct. 16, 2018, at age 77, but neither she nor her dedication as a Christian, sister and mother have been forgotten.
CONCERT: Seventh Avenue Baptist Church hosts a benefit concert for Squire Parsons at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Performers include The Brighter Side Quartet, Calvary’s Hill Quartet, Victory Trio and Gary Sellards and Wayne Mays, friends. Admission is free, but a love offering is taken to help with medical bills from a recent open heart surgery.
ROAST: This little piggy is gonna be roasted … VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville hosts its annual pig roast from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the post, 32 Township Road 1225. Plain or barbecue pulled pork — either meat or sandwich — cole slaw, cornbread (regular or Mexican), pop and desserts are available. The cost is $8 or $4 ages 10 and younger.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Sowards, Kathy Lafferre, Misty Martin, Susan McClellan, Mike Call, Marlo Merritt, Jackie Davis, Becky Meadows, David Niday, Amber Bentley, Rich Sutphin, Jenny McClave, Phillip Mandt, Karen Thompson, Jim Lam, Larry Miller, Maurice DeLung, Meredith Greene, Irene Long, Jane Held Collins, Olivia Keen, Debbie Romine, Cindy Woodworth, Preston Neace, Scarlett Neace, Molly Elizabeth Carrigg turns 7, Bob Riddle, Lois Mays, Cameron May, Crystal Freels, Jacob Nance.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Wesley and Sharon Thompson, Tim and Shirley White, Joe and Heather Acord (2010), Luke and Carolyn Fornash, Jonathan and Holly Fannin.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Earl, Jamie Marcum, Caylynn Rae Adkins is a tween at 12, Hazel Kirschenmann, Ed Chapman, Kennedy Smith, Greg Hill, Chandler Milum, Casey Starkey, Felix Daniels, Jennifer Farrar, Patrick Bailey, Jana Stoner, Max Wentz, Margaret Crabtree, Meg Barker, Ginny Cunningham, Jack Sturgeon, Lisa Cooke, Ginny Iber, Jerry Morse.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Glenn and Vanessa Bailey, Gary and Naomi Goodrich.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jeffrey Blaine Journell, baby brother of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, turns 64, Larry Wallace leaves the 60s behind to try No. 70, Janet Heath, Beulah Insco, Miley Marie McCormick spins the last of the singles at 9, Lisa Issa, Kelly Armstrong, Neal Koch, Deborah Siders, Jeff Morrison, Lauren Plymale, Patty Frye, Nika Hettlinger, Erling Mitchell, Abby Mandt, Rob Edgar, Pam Hill, JoAnn Kennedy, Joe McMillion, Cheryl Riedel, Jan Rowsey, Amber Vickers, Courtney Young, Rick Shull.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Steve and Carol Wells, Laura and Fred Bias, Andy and Trisha Scott (1997), Bill and Janet Grimes.
CHUCKLE: Three women entered a hunting contest. The winner could win $500. One went out, found some tracks, followed the tracks, and came back with a 250-pound bear. Then the second one went out, found some tracks, followed the tracks, and came back with a 275-pound buck. Finally, the third woman had to beat 275 pounds, so she went and found some tracks. She followed the tracks and came back with a broken leg and an arm, no teeth and blood all over. The judge asked, “What happened?” She said, “I found some tracks, followed them, and got hit by a train.