Community News
SPAGHETTI: The 46th annual spaghetti dinner supporting Our Lady of Fatima Parish School takes place from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the school. Entertainment, Sweet Shoppe with homemade treats and the annual book fair are also featured. Advance tickets, available at the school or parish office, are $10 and $5 ages 10 and younger. Tickets purchased at the door are $11 or $6 children. Proceeds go directly to the school’s annual fund. Call 304-523-2861 or 304-525-0866.
INDUCTED: James W. St. Clair was one of five individuals recently joining the 138 inductees already inducted in the Greater Huntington Wall of Fame inside the Big Sandy Superstore Arena as he received the outstanding citizen award for his community service and being a regional ambassador. He helped preserve Huntington’s history with restoring efforts of Heritage Village and Coin Harvey House. He and his wife of 60 years, Doris “Mickey” St. Clair, converted the old Miller School property to a neighborhood multiuse park, rehabilitated the C.H. Freeman Estate and brought the Masonic Temple Building hopes for a new life. Congratulations on this well-deserved award.
MUSICAL: Paramount Players presents “Carrie: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets for this rated-R musical are $25.
BEST: No doubt everyone thinks he/she has the best mother, but there is no comparison to mine. As she celebrates her 88th birthday Friday, Nov. 1, she continues to be the blessing God loaned me, my sisters, nieces, nephew, great-nephews and others despite her health issues. She has been the rock of our family, the glue holding us together and all in between. May God comfort her pains, improve her memory and allow her to have the most special birthday she has ever had.
PHOTO: Laura Moul instructs a “Beginning Digital Photography” class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in November — Nov. 5, 12 and 26 — at Hobby Lobby. Pre-registration is required. Class size is limited. The $80 fee includes reference materials. Gift certificates are available. Classes are designed to help students utilize features of digital cameras (point and shoot) or SLR cameras. Photography tips and file management are taught. Contact www.moulphotography.com or 304-743-8281.
TRUE: Carolyn Endicott, of Huntington, is many things to many folks, but to me, she is a true and wonderful friend. Wednesday, Oct. 30, this Christian lady celebrates becoming another year older, and here’s praying for continued love, happiness and better health with many fun-filled years to come.
CRAFTS: The annual craft bazaar at Central Free Will Baptist Church is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the church, 451 6th Ave. Arts, crafts, fall and Christmas items and white elephant room are featured. A bake sale, breakfast and lunch are also served.
MEMORIES: I can’t forget Friday, Nov. 1, is the birthday of a special uncle, Bill Gillespie of Proctorville, Ohio, but later a resident of Summersville, West Virginia. Uncle Bill, who passed away a few years ago, was a great inspiration to me. His memory continues to live in my heart and mind.
FALL FEST: United Methodist Women of Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church hosts the annual fall festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the church. Hot dogs, barbecues, drinks, chips, baked goodies, homemade candy and books are available.
ELECTED: Jeff Maddox is the first Wayne County resident to serve as president of West Virginia Association of Realtors. The Wayne County commissioner and owner of Great American Realty for 20 years was elected at the recent conference in Wheeling. He served on the board of directors for the past decade.
BAZAAR: The annual fall bazaar with hot dogs, beans, cornbread and desserts on the menu is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Mays Chapel United Methodist Church, Lavalette. Crafts, homemade jelly, baked goods and more are available. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
DINNER: Lavalette Woman’s Club hosts a turkey dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the clubhouse. The menu also includes mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cole slaw, cranberry sauce, hot rolls, desserts and drinks. Takeout dinners are available. The cost is $12 and $5 ages 10 and younger. Proceeds help fund community projects.
SPEAKER: The Women’s and Gender Studies at Marshall University presents “Polygamy, Feminism and Divine Advocacy in the Mormon Women’s Suffrage Movement” with Julie Snyder-Yuly, assistant professor, MU Department of Communication, at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Drinko Library, Room 402. Admission is free.
ARTS/CRAFTS: Pea Ridge United Methodist Women hosts the Holiday Arts and Crafts Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Chili, hot dogs, beverages and baked goods are also sold. Proceeds support church missions and projects.
