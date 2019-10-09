Community News
FEST: Down on the farm — Bob Evans Farm, that is — the 49th annual Bob Evans Farm Festival takes place Friday through Sunday, Oct. 11-13, at Rio Grande, Ohio. Entertainment, Taps in Motion Cloggers, Columbus Zoo animals, fireworks, timber show, skydiving and more are available. The cost is $5; free to ages 5 and younger. Bus groups are admitted free Friday. Rides cost $5 ages 12 and older, $10 ages 13 and older or $1 each individual ride.
TUNNEL: Ironton Lions Club presents the Haunted Tunnel every Friday and Saturday in October at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Ohio 93, across from Ironton Hills Shopping Center. The scary event begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26.
GREETINGS: Dave Wellman, retired public relations personnel with Marshall University and former Herald-Dispatch sports writer and editor, is being wished a happy birthday Friday, Oct. 11. May his day and year be filled with better health, happiness, love and precious and fond moments with his grandchildren.
MEET: Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the club building. Evan Wilson, Wayne County Extension Office, speaks. Devotion is by Freeda Crockett. Pledge leader is Janet Swann. Hostess committee includes Ethel Betts, chairwoman, Sandy Ballengee and Janet Swann. Members are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. Nonperishable food items are collected for local food bank. Contact Beverly Beldon, president, 304-429-2108.
ARTISTS: Tri-State Arts Association conducts a jury session for new artists wanting to join the local organization at 9 a.m. Oct. 19 at Huntington Museum of Art, Studio 2. Artists must be at least age 18 and a resident of West Virginia, Ohio or Kentucky. Five pieces of original works in one medium, i.e. live oils, watercolors, photographs, etc., for review. Contact Kathy Welch, Kathy.L.Welch@gmail.com or tristatearts.webs.com.
CONCERT: Pierce Pettis with David Webb, legendary Texas keyboard player, perform for the Woody Hawley Concert Series from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Charleston Clay Center. Individual tickets are $20. Contact www.theclaycenter.org or 304-561-3570.
DANCE: SpeakEasy Singles hosts a Halloween dance and costume party from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at West Virginia State University, Wilson University Union, Institute. Prizes are awarded. The cost is $10 membership entry fee.
GOSPEL: Brighterside Quartet is featured in the monthly second-Friday gospel concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Hurricane First Church of God. Other singers include soloists: Pam Graham, Rick Towe, Robert Fulton (formerly with Gold City Quartet), Gary Sargent, Peggy Cooper, Eddie Rushbrooke and Dorsey Johnson.
SALE: A community fundraiser begins with appetizers at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Fat Patty’s, 1935 3rd Ave. Bunco game follows at 6:30 p.m. A $20 donation is payable at door. Proceeds benefit MOW Recovery. Call Diane Archer, 304-208-5728, or Greg Posey, 740-607-6489.
DUO: “Journey Through Genres with Storytelling, Comedic Chemistry and Songs” is presented by Casey Kelly and Leslie Ellis, award-winning Americana duo from Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Ohio University Southern’s Bowman Auditorium, Ironton, as part of the Ironton Council for the Arts Concert Series. Admission is $10; free to OU students with ID. Season tickets, also available at door, are $40.
COMEDY: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Shakespearean comedy presented by the American Shakespeare Center, is offered Thursday, Oct. 10, at Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, Charleston. Tickets are $25.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Phillip Lee Smith spins the last of the 50s at 59, Konnor Ray Walls becomes a teenager at 13, Clyde Maynard, Jewell Matthews, David Woodward, Brenda Cope, Lilli Hawks closes in on sweet 16 at 15, Marjorie Stickler, Donnie Black, Jim D. Hysell, Linda Zban, Mark Davis, Ruel Elliott, Claudia Fizer, Katelyn Sette, Gary Fleming, Micah O’Connor, Ron Jarvis, Emma Kelly, Lynette Call, Bonnie Herrold.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Mike and Linda Boshell (1966).
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Andrew Wellman, Alice Jones, David Robinson, Debbie Conley, Artemis McKenna, Otto McKenna, Savannah Smith, Sylvia Opimo, Mike Muth, Janet Nicol, Heather Brent, Timothy Combs, Austin Mayer, Kristin Holley, Rebecca Powers, Shawn Persinger, Jessica Burton Gawthrop turns 32, while her son, Parker, turns 7, Kristin Holley, Glenn Bailey, Kennedi McCormick, Kip Smith, Till Curry, Ronald Cyrus, Benjamin Oxley.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Chris and Jessica Chaney, Mike and Kathy Via, Scott and Courtney McLean (2015), Ramona and Carl Walker.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kathleen Gue, Scott Revely, Jackie Ballard, Kraig Hunter, Campbell Bartkowski, Rick Estep, Tori Nesmith, Seth Napier hits the double 2 at 22, Skylar Reizman, Jerry Johnson, Peggy Morrison, Keith Ross, Emily Spurgeon.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Rob and Becky Millne (2000).
CHUCKLE: An elderly gentleman stood at the pearly gates and St. Peter addressed him: “All you need to have done is one good deed, and we will allow you passage into heaven.” The old man said, “No problem,” as he recounted to St. Peter that he once stopped at an intersection and saw a motorcycle gang harassing a young woman. He got out of his car, walked up to a biker, who was over 7 feet tall and weighed nearly 400 pounds, and told the biker that abusing and harassing a woman is a cowardly act and that he would not tolerate it in his presence. He then reached up, yanked out his nose ring and kicked him to make his point. St. Peter was frantically searching the man’s life in his book in front of him and said, “I can’t find that incident anywhere in your file. When did that happen?” The old man looked down at his watch and said, “Oh, about five minutes ago.”
