Community News
ANGEL: Carolyn Byrd-Williamson is the closest thing to an angel anyone will ever meet. Friday, Oct. 4, she will have served 43 years with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics, having three bosses during that time. She is always smiling and willing to help anyone not only in her place of work, but outside of work. She is definitely someone who would still give the shirt off her back for anyone needing it. I truly could not say enough great things about this lady; anyone knowing her knows her kindness shines through her beautiful smile. She doesn’t ever let life get her down, no matter what is thrown her way. I would even go so far as to call her Huntington’s very own mother Theresa. One would never know by looking at her that she’s been at the company 43 years. She definitely has aged as fine wine. Anyone who happens to see her Friday wish her well on this milestone. I am very privileged to call Carolyn my friend, as are many others no doubt.
FILMS: Marshall Artists Series hosts the annual Fall International Film Festival Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 3-6, at Keith-Albee Performing Center. Featured films are “Capernaum,” “Transit,” “Perfect Strangers,” “The Shoplifters,” “Non-Fiction” and “The Farewell.” Admission is $10 and free to students with MU ID. Contact marshallartistsseries.org.
FRIEND: One sure thing about Alex Deering … he does not change with the wind or anything else. I have known the Huntington resident since the early 1970s and remains the same as the first time I met him. The retired Herald-Dispatch employee with many years’ service may have slowed down due to ill health in the past few years, but it’s been said he is going strong as he readies to celebrate another birthday Wednesday, Oct. 2. May Alex enjoy a special day of fond memories, happiness, love and friendship.
JAZZ: Jazz Alley presents Jewel City Jazz Orchestra at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 7 p.m. A cash bar is available. Tickets are $35 and $15.
PERFORM: Colleen Ballinger, actor, comedian, trained vocalist, writer and executive producer, portrays her character, “Miranda Sings,” live at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Charleston Clay Center. Tickets to “Miranda Sings – Who Wants My Kid?” are $35 and $85 VIP. Contact theclaycenter.org or 304-561-3570.
TRADE: More than 2,500 booths are featured during Lucasville Trade Days from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Scioto County Fairgrounds. Call 937-728-6643.
LECTURE: Marshall University’s Amicus Curiae Lecture Series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall with Brett Bruen, former U.S. Ambassador and former White House director of global engagement, speaker.
MEET: Southside Neighborhood Organization conducts its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Enter double doors off parking lot. Suzanne Brady with Facing Hunger Foodbank is speaker. The organization’s slate of nominees for officers and board for 2020 are also presented. The meeting is open to new members.
SECOND: Effie Adkins, an aunt to my mother but more like her second mother, would have celebrated her 91st birthday Friday, Oct. 4, but she passed away a couple years ago. She had a heart of gold and showed great wisdom. She is missed and loved dearly.
SHOW: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” presented by Children’s Theatre of Charleston begins at 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 4-6, at Charleston Coliseum. Performances are also offered at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
DRAWING: Brandy Jefferys teaches “Drawing Basics for Teens” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 5, through Nov. 2, at Huntington Museum of Art, Studio 3. Open to middle- and high-schoolers, the five-session class costs $85; $115 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
ANNIVERSARY: Thursday, Oct. 3, is my anniversary. Don’t get excited folks – it’s not a wedding anniversary but my 47th year as being a Herald-Dispatch employee. It’s been mostly an enjoyable ride with only a few bumps here and there and here’s hoping I can continue to serve the community with daily “Community News” columns. Keep that news coming.
FOOD: Armstrong Cable’s Backpack Buddies collects food items through Friday, Oct. 4, for children in need on weekends throughout the school term. Items needed include applesauce, crackers, granola bars, fruit snacks, cereal, oatmeal packets, fruit and pudding cups, ramen noodles, macaroni and cheese, easy-open soups and juice boxes. A drop-off box is located at Chamber of Commerce Office, 216 Collins Ave., South Point, Ohio.
TUNNEL: Ironton Lions Club presents the Haunted Tunnel every Friday and Saturday in October at the intersection of US 52 and Ohio 93, across from Ironton Hills Shopping Center. The scary event begins at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26.
BAZAAR: A fall bazaar is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the fellowship hall at Highlawn Full Gospel Assembly. Vendors and food selling are available.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kelly Cooper, Shirley Roberts, Mary Frush, Tori Wucher, Joyce Adams, Jacob Gerlach, Jerry Burns, Vera Rose, Ami Mandt, Sami Hadden, Michael McGuffey, Teresa Sheets, Evelyn Gregory, Stephen Jones, Kevin Marra, Joni Prince, Harold Quigley.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: David and Brenda Stevenson.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Emily Franks, Jace Caldwell, Barrett Elkins, Ben Sanders, Chris Lynch, Amy Golden, Nick Oxley, Casen Proffitt, Nate Vance, Valerie Sellards, Sandra Crutchfield, Ashley Wilson,
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Linda Childress, Mary Ann Hale, Andrew Bentley, Mary Perine, Jeff Rollyson, Betty Ryder, retired from State Electric since 2018, Bentley McCormick turns 6, Ed Dzierzak, Danny Barton, Jessica Stephenson, John Paul Figler, Gabriel Little, Meg Cyrus, Jill Couler, Meredith Thompson, Heather Wyatt, Riley Mancuso, Skyler Smith.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Brian and Leah Wallace.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.