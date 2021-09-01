REUNION: Boyd County High School Class of 1971 offers its 50th reunion at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the high school. If you are a member or know a member of this class, visit Boyd High School Class of 1971 Facebook page and leave name and address, or contact Deborah Hillard, 606-923-9116.
GRADS: Huntingtonians graduating from Marshall University during the spring semester and named to the president’s list include Amanda Brumfield, Regents Bachelor of Arts; Tyler Keandre Casey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, cum laude; Erin Suzanne Ferry, Bachelor of Business Administration, summa cum laude; Tabitha Mckenzi Forman-Combs, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; James Grant Goodrich, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Philip Perry Himmel, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Jessica Nicole Kilore, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, cum laude; Iram Majad Kingson, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Olivia Elaine Lewis, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Rachel Ann Lykins, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Chloe Madison Marcum, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Megan Shawn McCallister, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Daniel James Miller, Bachelor of Business Administration; Allison Brooke Morehouse, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, cum laude; Kristin Hope Morgan, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Levi William Mullins, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Phillip Roger Murphy, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Kristen Ann Newsome, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude; Trang Thi Thuy Ngo, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, cum laude; Victoria Isabel Peyton, Bachelor of Science in engineering, cum laude; Asadullha Iqbal Ranavaya, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Corton Wayne Rider, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Olivia Grace Rogers, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, magna cum laude; Ashley Lynn Ross, bachelor of social work; Logan Taylor Scarberry, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, cum laude; Sophia Alexandra Simental, Bachelor of Fine Arts, cum laude; Alyssa Marie Skaggs, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, cum laude; Jessica Suzanne Smith, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Lauren M. Sommerville, Bachelor of Arts; Abi Gail Taylor, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude; Cameron Blake Wallace, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, magna cum laude; Elizabeth Lynn Williams, regents bachelor. To qualify for the president’s list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
SESSION: In existence since 1953, Tri-State Arts Association conducts a new member jury session for accomplished artists Oct. 16. Watercolor, oil, acrylic painting, photography, serigraphy, monoprints, mixed media and collage, fiber art, ceramics, pastels, woodworking and woodburning, felted art, printmaking, metal, glass, fused glass and digital art are mediums for members. Each member must bring five framed pieces of original art in one medium. The event is open to artists ages 18 and older from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. Contact 304-634-2576 or KathyHollett@comcast.net.
RECIPIENT: Andrew Burton, of Huntington, who was named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland, for outstanding academic achievement for the spring semester, also received the Barry J. Barton Vietnam Veterans/Agent Orange Scholarship for study at the university. Congratulations, Andrew, on this achievement.
SIXTH: Steve and Jessica Hensley, of Milton, parents of two sons, celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary Wednesday, Sept. 1. Jessica, the youngest of my two nieces and a registered nurse, is a wonderful wife and mother. May their anniversary be blessed, with more happiness and love for many more years.
CHIEFS: Ten chief grade officers were recently elected within the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department. They are Andrew Frazier, chief; Greg Hockenberry, assistant chief; J.P. Hockenberry, deputy chief; Maddie Meehling, secretary/treasurer; Jerry Johnson, sergeant of arms; Tyler Burgess and D.J. Flynn, captains; Jamie Dzierzak and Kylie Roeder, lieutenants; and Lee Davis, sergeant. Thanks to these first responders for trying to keep us safe.
ROCK IT: Jefferson Starship, American rock band from San Francisco, California, formed in 1974, performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are up to $59.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Michael Ginn, Sara Adkins, Cara Adams, Bob Carman, Clinton Burley, Caleb Mitchell, Doris Neal, Jeff Black, Kim Shockley, Ryan Fraley, Ryan and Isabel Long, Ava Blake Meadows turns 9.