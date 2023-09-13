The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

FALL FEST: WV Shakes Fall Festival begins Wednesday, Sept. 13, with “Stop Trying to Make ‘Rex’ Happen with Dr. Del Chrol at 7 p.m. at Alchemy Theatre’s Geneva Kent Center for the Arts, 68 Holley Ave. The fest continues at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, with “Great Leadership According to Shakespeare” with Tim McIntosh; “How to Become a Word-Coining Genius” with McIntosh, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16; and “Auditioning: Straight Plays and Musicals” with Helen Freeman. The workshops are free with no previous experience or knowledge required.

AWARDED: Beverly Hills Garden Club’s Beautification Award for October was presented to Paul and Barbara Foard of Oakwood Road in Huntington. The Foards’ beautifully groomed yard features an abundance of colorful flowers along with many plants of various textures and shades of green. The award was presented by Carol Simmons and Karen Veazey, club members.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

