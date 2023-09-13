FALL FEST: WV Shakes Fall Festival begins Wednesday, Sept. 13, with “Stop Trying to Make ‘Rex’ Happen with Dr. Del Chrol at 7 p.m. at Alchemy Theatre’s Geneva Kent Center for the Arts, 68 Holley Ave. The fest continues at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, with “Great Leadership According to Shakespeare” with Tim McIntosh; “How to Become a Word-Coining Genius” with McIntosh, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16; and “Auditioning: Straight Plays and Musicals” with Helen Freeman. The workshops are free with no previous experience or knowledge required.
AWARDED: Beverly Hills Garden Club’s Beautification Award for October was presented to Paul and Barbara Foard of Oakwood Road in Huntington. The Foards’ beautifully groomed yard features an abundance of colorful flowers along with many plants of various textures and shades of green. The award was presented by Carol Simmons and Karen Veazey, club members.
CONCERT: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, formed in 1966 as a jug band and followed by country-rock in 1969 and a 50th anniversary tour with the six-piece group in 2018, comes to Ashland on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $35, $40, $45 and $55.
WINNER: During the Wayne County Fair in August, a 7-year-old Fort Gay, West Virginia, girl top first place in the first watermelon competition hosted by West Virginia Extension Service at the fair. Addy Shilot is granddaughter of Robert Cyrus, who is a pumpkin enthusiast. Her watermelon weighed 33.3 pounds. Congratulations Addy for adding your own ribbon to the family gardening collection.
PROGRAM: “Support After a Suicide Loss,” new grief program offered by Community Hospice, continues from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 22 and 29, at the Ironton office, 2029 S. 3rd St., as part of September’s Suicide Prevention Month. To reserve a space, contact 606-327-2636 or 800-926-6184.
GRADUATES: Cabell County Board of Education’s annual summer high school graduation commencement ceremony was conducted in August with 25 students graduating — four from Cabell Midland High and 21 from Huntington High. The recognized graduates included Demarcus Daniels, Jackson Keifer, Kai Rappold, Jeremiah Ruby, Lydia Baladjay, Mackenzie Black, Haley Brewer, Nicholas Brown, Mason Byrd, Lailah Byrd, Falynn Carter, Chase Crawford, Lara Daily, Colton Esque, Nathan Grimmett, Taylor Legrand, Samaura Minor, Kadrian Moss, Autumn Parsons, Araya Patterson, Enick Payne, Julia Perry, Andrew Short, Jermaine Puryean and Aaliyah Wright. Congratulations to each for following that dream with strength and determination.
CLASSES: The 75th edition of The Life Writing Class by John Patrick Grace, book editor/author, begins on Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16. The 10-week Fall Life Writing Class might include at least one in-person session for fully vaccinated participants. Enrollment is $195 or $170 for returning students. Contact 304-617-1292 or email Grace at publishersplace@gmail.com.
BIBLE: Daniel Kist received his next Bible Sept. 10 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, as part of his baptismal journey’s milestone. Congratulations Daniel, keep reading and learning from God’s written word.
MUSIC: Thomas Danley is featured from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Schooner’s Waterfront Grille, 92 Buffington St., mile marker 305.1 Ohio River. Call 304-529-3663.
OPEN HOUSE: The new UK King’s Daughters South Point primary care, 214 Collins Ave., Suite A, South Point, Ohio, offers a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Sept. 14. Guests may enjoy free health screenings, refreshments and giveaway items from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Providers are Erica Schuster, MD, and Cherri Sewell, APRN. Call 740-867-2850.
REVIVAL: Tri-State Renewal services continue Wednesday-Sunday, Sept. 13-17, at area churches. Services begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at New Hope United Methodist Church, Proctorville, Ohio; Thursday, Bible Apostolic Church, 16th Street Road; Friday, Pentecostal Truth Ministries, Adams Avenue; Saturday, Seventh Avenue Baptist Church; and Sunday, Apostolic Life Cathedral, Staunton Street. Speaker is Evangelist David Smith of L.I.F.E. Ministries. Guests are Mark Crowder, Nick Mahaney, Warren Finney, John Darin Rowsey, The Chandlers and Sincere Revival.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Brian Casto, Ginger Mundell, Norma Rowe Brown leaves the 80s behind for number 90, Jeffrey Dixon Byrd still in early 60s at 62, Tabatha Baire, Joe Mueller, Ally Caldwell, Susan Dillard, Christopher McMahon, John Browne, Betsy Byus, Faye Meeks, Joy Wyatt, Dusty Mills.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tim and Jami Edin (2008), Jim and Ramona Wright celebrate 65 years of marriage.
CHUCKLE: One day a husband randomly said to his wife, “Today is a fine day!” The next day, he said it again: “Today is a fine day.” Again, the next day, he said the same thing: “Today is a fine day.” After a week of hearing the same comment, the wife asked her husband, “Since last week, you have been saying today is a fine day. I am fed up. What’s the matter?” He answered, “Last week, when we had an argument, you said, ‘I will leave you one fine day.’ I was just trying to remind you.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
