SESSION: Open Studio, a drop-in, pay-per-session opportunity allowing artists 18 years of age and older to have access to the clay studio at Huntington Museum of Art, is available from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 15 through Nov. 17, at Studios 4 and 5. The monitor is George Lanham. The cost is $10 per evening, with clay at $10 per 25 pounds. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
GREAT: For 30 years, I have been a “great-aunt” as Zachary Scott Boling gave me that honor when he was the first and only child born Wednesday, Sept. 14, to Chris Boling, of Huntington, and (now) Cathy Porter, of Barboursville. Zach, a former motocross competitor, is dad to three children. As his new era of the 30s begins, may his life hold love, happiness, memories and family togetherness.
REUNION: After five years with no reunion, Huntington High School Class of 1957 offers its 65-year reunion Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17, at the downtown Delta Hotel by Marriott, 800 3rd Ave. Twenty rooms have been blocked and reserved for $119 per night. The secret is out — Jim Thornton, son of the late Nola Hoy Thornton (classmate in 1957) and announcer on “Wheel of Fortune,” is the guest.
THOUGHTS: Someone as precious as Charlotte Nadine “Nickie” Cyrus, of Barboursville, isn’t easy to forget. The mother of three children had been a friend since 2002 when I met her while attending Milton’s Lighthouse Baptist Church. This Christian lady with an inspiring and friendly smile celebrates her 79th birthday Wednesday, Sept. 14, in heaven, where she moved in January 2020. I still think of Nadine’s inspiration, kindness and friendship.
WINNERS: During Labor Day weekend’s “flaming hot temperatures” in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, the Little Junior Miss Flame Pageant was conducted at Boyd County Senior Center with Norah Kate Smith, daughter of Dustin and Ashleigh Smith, of Ashland, as winner. Brystol Stanley, daughter of Kevin and Gail Stanley, of Catlettsburg, was named Little Miss Flame, followed by Layla Riley Maddix, daughter of Cory and Whitney Maddix, of Ashland, first runner-up; Joelene Clere, daughter of Hayley Clere and Cameron Ashmore, of Catlettsburg, second runner-up; Sophia Lynn Fowler, daughter of Sam Bowling and Abigail Parcell, of Ashland, third runner-up; and Myla Gulley, daughter of Demarius and Shannon Gulley, of Ashland, fourth runner-up and most photogenic.
RECEPTION: Marshall University School of Art and Design offers a closing reception and artist talk by Linda Smith for the exhibit “Bloody Soil” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Birke Art Gallery, Smith Hall. A Q&A period follows.
NEW ARRIVAL: Natalie Rain Adkins is the fourth child born to Kody and Shelby Adkins. The new baby girl was born Aug. 25, weighing 6.5 pounds and measuring 19 inches long. She was welcomed into the family by her big brother, Braydon, and two sisters, Maddie and Lexie Adkins. And we can’t forget one of the best, sweetest and kindest great-grandmothers of all time — Betty Adkins, of Wayne. May this little princess bring great joy, love, happiness and laughter to all knowing her.
WORKSHOP: Hospice of Huntington offers a “Welcome to Medicare Workshop” from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Tri-State LifeCare Huntington office, 1101 6th Ave. The free community workshop features Rebecca Gouty from West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services State Health Insurance Assistance Program. Refreshments are provided. Advance registration is requested, but not required. Call 304-529-4217.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lois Cloke, Charla J. Hardy, Ruthann Arneson, Wes Alexander, Skylar Mae Meadows turns 5, Tanya Morton is 54, Bob Dacci is over the mid-60 mark by two (67), Loma Williamson, Tonya Duvall Chapman spins the last of the 50s at 59, Heath Scarberry, Kent Willis, Jack Steel, Christina Morabito, Gene Weekley, John Knight, Rodrigo Almeida, Karen Turman, Jax Anderson, Robbie Parsons, Tawyna Collins, PE teacher at Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Don and Jane Held Collins, David and Malinda Shanklin.
CHUCKLE: An artist asked the gallery owner if there had been any interest in his paintings on display at that time. “I have good news and bad news,” the owner replied. “The good news is that a gentleman inquired about your work and wondered if it would appreciate in value after your death. When I told him it would, he bought all 15 of your paintings.” “That’s wonderful,” the artist exclaimed. “What could be the bad news?” The gallery owner replied, “The guy was your doctor.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
