COMEDIAN: Jeff Foxworthy, comedy icon, multiple Grammy Award nominee, best-selling author of more than 26 books and probably best known for his “redneck” jokes, presents “The Good Old Days Tour” at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $36.50 and $56.50.
EDUCATOR: An eighth-grade West Virginia studies teacher from Milton Middle School recently was named 2022 West Virginia Teacher of the Year during the Celebration of Excellence Ceremony at the Charleston Culture Center. Brian Casto graduated from Marshall University and has been a teacher for 13 years. He receives a car from Toyota to use for yearly Teacher of the Year events and $5,000 from both Highmark West Virginia and the Horace Mann Companies, $500 from American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia and a $1,000 school grant from West Virginia Education Association Foundation. Congratulations Brian and thanks for your dedication, efforts, knowledge and talents used in educating our children.
WINNERS: The Miss Flame Pageant was conducted Aug. 28 in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Jasmine Webb, daughter of Ben and Christina Webb of Ashland, was named Miss Flame. She was crowned by Lori Menshouse, also of Ashland, Miss Kentucky and former Miss Flame. Runners-up were Victoria Penix, daughter of Vic and Samantha Penix of Louisa, first; Evan Hope Boggs, daughter of Greg and Kim Boggs, also of Ashland, second. Congratulations to the winners.
CERAMICS: “Beginning Hand and Wheel for Adults” continues from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 15 at Huntington Museum of Art. The classes, taught by Kathleen Kneafsey, cost $265 and $295 nonmembers, which includes the first 25 pounds of clay. Additional clay is $10 per 25-pound bag. “Open Studio,” open to ages 18 and older, begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, and continues each Wednesday through Nov. 17. The class monitored by Kathleen Kneafsey costs $10 per evening. George Lanham is monitor for the 10-session event each Thursday, Sept. 16 through Nov. 18. Artists work on their own. Clay is $10 for 25 pounds. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
CONFERENCE: The seventh annual Tri-State Conference on Diversity and Inclusion featuring 15 sessions, sponsored by Ohio University Southern in Ironton, is available via Zoom Sept. 20-24. Dr. Elaine Richardson, Ohio State University Professor of Literacy Studies, College of Education and Human Ecology, presents “Underlying Conditions: Black Women and Girl-Identified People with Corona.” A student Leadership Workshop with Daniel Juday from Columbus, Ohio, is available Thursday. A student panel discussion, “Student Perspectives: Social Justice, Diversity and Inclusion” with Gabriela Lett and Brennan Rinehart (Mountwest Community and Technical College), Takira Williams (Marshall University), Langley Sebastian (Transylvania University) and Donovan Grooms, West Virginia State University recent grad), is offered for the first time ever, moderated by Veella Grooms of Carnegie Mellon University. The featured panel for Friday’s closing include Ohio State Sen. Tina Maharath, representing 3rd Senate District, Kipp Colvin, director, Communities and Volunteer Relations, Human Rights Campaign), Yi Ting Wang (Graduate Writing and Research Center, Ohio University), Chief Joe Sanders (retired police chief, West Virginia Sate University), and Mayor Matt Perkins (City of Ashland), moderator is Dr. Teresa McKenzie of Ohio University Southern. The conference is free to attend; however, registration is required. Visit www.tristatediversityandinclusion.com.
MUSICAL: Alchemy Theatre Troupe presents “Exit Laughing” by Paul Elliott at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 17-18, at 1040 Vernon St., as part of West Edge Series, Live Theatre! Tickets are $15.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Pete Mastrangelo, Gwen Craddock, Linda Brown, Sandee Damron, Nash Merritt, Chad Lovejoy, Joyce Ruth, Ira Bartram, Schauna Chambers, Johanna Beckley, Lauren Meadows, Max Noble, Lezlee Haynie, Christopher Lipinski, Aaron Persinger, Jose Soto, Betty Wilson, Bob Dacci becomes double 6 (66), Bobbi Hillman, Lugene Jarrell.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Michael and Jenifer Johnson celebrate number 31, Bob and Shelby Riddle (1956).
CHUCKLE: The daughter of a famous basketball star was watching television and her dad was in the other room. “Dad, come here! Mom’s on the television again!” yelled the little girl. Her dad yelled back, “You just tell Mom to get off the television and sit on the couch like a normal adult.”