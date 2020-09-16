Community News
AWARDS: Paramount Players offers the 10th annual Joe Awards at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Hors d’oeuvres and entertainment are also available. Shows up for awards include “Freaky Friday,” “Guys and Dolls” and “Frozen Jr.”
FRIEND: Charles Orval Rader Jr. was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran serving during the Korean War, lifetime member of Huntington Detachment 340 of Marine Corps League, member of Westmoreland United Methodist Church, past president and charter member of Huntington West End Lions Club and a Kentucky Colonel. He also was a retired promotion sales manager for The Herald-Dispatch. Above all these, he was a kind and true friend. As known to many, Charlie passed away Sept. 18, 2019, at age 89, but is remembered today for serving his community, family and country.
CRUISIN’: In conjunction with the Family Fun Day Community Carnival, a cruise-in is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot, West Virginia. The event featuring cars, trucks and bikes is co-hosted by Jeffrey Gillenwater. Entry is $15 per vehicle. Peoples Choice prizes are awarded for top three vehicles per popular vote. Door prizes are also available. Alternating live music and DJ may also be enjoyed. Inflatables, games, food and beverages are featured, as well as a children’s clothing giveaway.
GRANDKIDS: Six grandchildren of Paul and Joyce Dillon recently spent the weekend at Camp Crown City. Maggie Stewart, Lily Stewart, Madelyn Pflieger, Jackson Dillon, Austin Pflieger and Gracie Dillon had a fun and enjoyable time swimming, riding go-karts, golf carts and four-wheelers and participating in scavenger hunts.
KAYAKING: A weekly kayaking trip hosted by Marshall University Recreation Center continues from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 14 at Beech Fork State Park. The cost is $10 rec center members and $20 nonmembers. Equipment is provided and cleaned before and after each use. Visit the welcome desk or marshall.edu/campusrec. More information is available by contacting Kayla Dodd, assistant director, marketing and membership, 304-696-3633 or dodd18@marshall.edu.
YOUNG: LaDonna Jean Adkins was still a young lady when she left this world for her new heavenly home Sept. 18, 2013, after fighting cancer for several years. Donna, only child of Hollis and Emma Adkins, of Barboursville, and mother of one daughter, Kira, was age 53. This Christian lady is being remembered for what she stood for and keeping the faith in her fight.
KINDHEARTED: All knowing Charles Michael “Bub” Grieco III would have to agree that he was the guy with the big heart. The 43-year-old father of 10 passed away Sept. 18, 2015. Always giving a hug and words of love before departing, Bub was kindhearted and hardworking. He lost his brother, Scott Marion, on Sept. 18, 2013. These young men continue to be missed by their family and friends.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sunny Patton, Brendi Nibert, Chuck Hanshaw, Doug Wilson, Pat Pinkerton, Ricky Gunnell, Joyce Mannon, Arch Phlegar, Tracy Komorowski, Mark Chaffins, Brynleigh Mosley, Barb Melvin, Jesse Simmons, Norma Scarberry holds at 39, Amber McDearis, Betty Bailey, Carol Profitt, Cindy Rouse, Ricarda Dillon leaves the 50s behind to try No. 60.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ashley Duncan, Taylor Davis, Allan Chamberlain, Norma Carroll, Harriet Hutchinson, Brooks Boso, Sue Subik, Nathan Brown, Sarah Harless, Lesley Shumaker, Nikolas Maynard leaves the teens for No. 20, while his first cousin, Kennedy Faith Persinger, begins the teens at 13, Brittany Davis, Kevin Lawhon, Rosalie Spiker, Wilma Fetty.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jason and Christie Robbins (2005), Scott and Beth Krall.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Luke Adkins, Gary Carr, Karen Fragale, Stacy Morgan, Rexall McClave, Carmen Boso, Jase Casto, Sophia Aya-ay, Lisa Dandalet, Mike Edwards, Kristin Hayes, Claire Shumaker, Sheila Andrews, Gary Beckett, Greg Mathis hits the mid-60 mark at 65, Sarah Logan, Edna Journell Palmer of Roanoke, Virginia, aunt of Carolyn Byrd Williamson, Larry Bias, Huntington East High School Class of 1965, turns 73.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Larry and Elaine Blackaby celebrate No. 10.
CHUCKLE: A marine biologist was telling his friends about some of his most recent research findings. “Some whales can communicate at a distance of 300 miles,” he said. “What in the world would one whale say to another 300 miles away?” asked his sarcastic friend. “I’m not absolutely sure,” the expert answered, “but it sounds something like ‘Can you hear me now?’”