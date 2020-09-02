Community News
SUPPORT: A GriefShare support group open to all dealing with loss begins Thursday, Sept. 3, at New Beginnings Church of God, Kenova. The 13-week program is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 1616 Poplar St. Visit www.nbchog.org/events.
GRADS: Five Barboursville and two Culloden residents graduated from West Virginia University. The Barboursville students include Kaitlyn Berry and Amethyst Thurmond, psychology; Nick Cunningham, accounting; Kelsey Offutt, elementary education, elementary education/multidisciplinary studies; Timothy Thomas, mechanical engineering. Those from Culloden were Shae Blankenship, law, and Emily Merchant, communication studies.
SALE: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at 540 31st St. All items are priced to “go, go, go.” Call 304-962-5291.
89TH: Barbara Blackburn, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, spins the last of her 80s in September. In fact, she becomes 89 years young Thursday, Sept. 3. May this lovely mother’s celebration be huge and fun-filled, with many more years to follow.
POSTPONED: The 2020 Autumn Colors Express, originally scheduled for Oct. 22-25, has been postponed until Oct. 21-24, 2021. Contact https://www.autumncolorexpresswv.com.
MEMORIES: She was like a mother to me … took me under her wing when I began my Christian walk in the early 1970s and greatly inspired me. Eva Mae Spears left this world Sept. 2, 2013, at age 86. She was always there through thick and thin for my family. Precious memories of her devout Christian life, love for children and our times together are still embedded in my heart and mind. She is loved and missed by many.
JAZZ: “A Special Night with Bob Thompson and the Unit” begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center as part of the Jazz Alley Series. Seating is of limited capacity. Tickets are $25.
DOUBLE: Irene Chapman of Beulah Ann Baptist Church at Ona spins the last of her double-digit numbers Thursday, Sept. 3, at 99. May this Christian lady have a super blessed day with good health, happiness, love and fond memories leading her into the triple digits of 100.
STILL YOUNG: Peggy Neal, retired Cabell County Courthouse employee with several years’ service, is still young at 87, which she celebrates turning Friday, Sept. 4. Peggy, still going strong for the Lord at Beulah Ann Baptist Church at Ona and the surrounding area, always enjoys this column. She says it makes her day. Here’s hoping it makes her day as she reads about herself. May her special day be just that — in every way, she deserves the best.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tanner McDaniel becomes the double 2 at 22, Lisa Pinson, Braden Wilks hits the double digits at 10, Peggyann Pratt gets closer to 40 at 38, Betty Elliott, Louise Bays, Dale Allman, Cindy Bailey, Philip Owens, Kiersten Smith, Andrew Colvin, Erin E. Goodwin, Donna Dransfeld, Lea Burton, Lucinda Baker, Gail Ferris leaves the 50s behind to try No. 60.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jim and Joan West (1961).
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alan Atteberry is over the mid-30 mark by two (37), Shawn Hawks, Kim Finley, Linda Hovey, Stephanie Spencer, Katie Bentley, J. Roger Smith.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Ed and Ethel Clark celebrate No. 42, Charles and Pat Markin celebrate 55 years, Josh and Shelli Ross.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Missy Morgan, Regine Grome, Amanda Day, John Dial, Laura Thomas, Kyle Grimes, Zionna Blue, Nekhia Blue, Kevin Ash, Barbara Anderson, Judy Blevins, Todd Dudley.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bill and Barb Melvin (2000).
CHUCKLE: Doris planned a cross-country vacation, staying at various houses of friends and relatives along the way. Her first stop was the home of Aunt Lorie who was organized to the nth degree. Knowing this, Doris said to her aunt on the first day of her stay, “Aunt Lorie, you’ll be impressed to know that I’ve already written thank-you notes to everyone I’ll be staying with during my entire trip!” “Oh,” replied the aunt hesitantly. “That wouldn’t be that little stack of envelopes I put in the mail for you this morning, would it?”