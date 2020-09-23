Community News
CANCELED: The COVID-19 pandemic has caused another local annual event to be canceled. The annual Chesapeake Octoberfest, usually offered the first weekend in October, will not be on this year’s events list.
GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN: Eddie and Vicki Smith of Barboursville’s Steele Memorial United Methodist Church recently welcomed two great-grandchildren to their family. Wyatt David Herold, born to Marc and Kalyn Herold, of Christiansburg, Virginia, was born Aug. 19 at 9 pounds, 4 ounces and 20 ½ inches long. Joa June DeMoss, born Sept. 5 to Patrick and Kyra DeMoss, of Huntington, weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 21 inches long. May these little ones bring much enjoyment to all knowing and loving them.
SALE: Westmoreland Woman’s Club sponsors a holiday rummage and hot dog sale Friday, Sept. 25, at the clubhouse. Clothing, household items and decorations for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are sold from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Two hot dogs, chips and dessert are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $5. For to-go orders, call Marlene Thacker, 304-429-1816.
THERE’S TWO: Jennifer Apts Burgess, daughter of David and Valarie Apts, was recently received into the faith community at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, and her daughter, Winry Marie Burgess, was baptized. Jennifer’s sponsor was Dr. Jane Kurucz. Winry’s father is Andy Burgess and godparents are Robert and Kathryn Burgess.
RALLY: A prayer rally in coordination with a similar 12-hour event on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., arranged by the Rev. Jonathan Cahn, 61-year-old Messianic Jewish pastor, is conducted Saturday, Sept. 26. An hour-long event begins at 2 p.m. on the east lawn of Cabell County Courthouse.
STUDENT: Alexander Khoury, a Marshall University senior double majoring in international business and management, is one of five students receiving a $5,000 Gilman-McCain Scholarship to study abroad at Kansai Gaidai University’s Asian Studies Program. Studying Japanese at MU, he plans to use the language in his future business career.
AWARDED: Alec Konrad, of Huntington, was among dozens of Wofford College’s recent graduates receiving an award for academic excellence, leadership and citizenship. Graduating magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology, Alec received the American Legion Award sponsored by South Carolina American Legion Association.
PRAYER: Pastor John Yeager, CP, and four guest ministers lead inspiring homilies and prayers every half hour during National Day of Prayer from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, front lawn and courtyard under the tent. Speakers and topics include Bishop Sam Moore, “Praise God,” 3 p.m.; Laura Boggess, “Repent,” 3:30 p.m.; the Rev. Chris Bailey, “Ask for Healing,” 4 p.m.; and Pastor Pat Collier, CP, “Yield,” 4:30 p.m. Music is provided by Hillary Herold, John Campbell, Jim Johnston and Rodrigo Almeida. Scripture readings are by the Highlawn youth, Josh Bonyak, Linda Brewster, Michelly Frizao and Debbie Yeager. Temperatures are taken, masks are required and social distancing observed.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Lane, Rodney Bear is in the 50s at 54, Diana Sizemore, Jason Robinette, Carla Booth, Andrew Dutton, Rick Elam, Liam McDearis, Paul Edwards, Deloris Beller, Donnie Rose spins the last of the 50s at 59, Shianna Adams, Carter Cox, Ryder Harrison, Myra Woodworth Hobbs, Jon Russell, Stephen Turner, Christopher Brent, Joey Black, Jamie Curnutte, Mazimo Izquierdo, Angela Quaranta, Joe Smith, Andy Wood, Jerrie Hussell, Margot Martin, Sam Smith.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Heather and Dennis Bloss, Chuck and Wendy Clark, Jeff and Megan Mynes celebrate 25 years of marriage.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ginny Spradley, Joyce Levy, Tenny Crockett, Jean Mays, Dreama Ward, Cindy Jackson, Toni Collins, Isaac Herndon, Sharon Phlegar, Abby Chaffins, Lisa Hibbard-Fraley, Charlie Fletcher, Julie Armstead, Rylie Jackson, Twenda Foster, Bill Ransbottom, Paul Prunty, Kate Justice, Adam Yeager, Paige Withers, Kelvin Loren Bell spins the last of the single digits at 9, Tom Knopp, Eliza Mae Hughes turns 3.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Dorothy Long (1983), Jeremy and Kelsey Spears celebrate No. 3.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Elizabeth Auvil, Amy Reiter, Amy Herrenkohl, Debbie Bradley, Waverly Hughes, Virginia Lawrence, Cheri Pittman, Cindy Edmonds, Melissa Newman, Tammy Fenerty, Amy Garinger, Brenda Hanson, Michael Hinshaw, Trevor Johnson, Robert O’Dell, Dakota Edwards, Caitlin Null, Jeannie Zatter, Brittany Bartrum, Lee Starkey, Naomi Goodrich, Mike A. Clark, Tara Fullen, Mark Saunders, Bill Shafer Sr. spins the last of the 70s at 79, Louis Mae Conner.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Joey and Nikki Adams.
CHUCKLE: Seeing her friend Sally wearing a new locket, Meg asked if there is a memento of some sort inside. “Yes,” said Sally, “a lock of my husband’s hair.” “But Larry’s still alive,” Meg responded. “I know,” said Sally, “but his hair is gone.”