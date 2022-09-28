IT’S THE BLUES: A new theater production based on the hit preschool television series, “Blue’s Clues and You!” features an all-new story crafted by co-creator Angela C. Santomero and directed by John Tartaglia and Melanie Lockyer. “Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage” is offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $35, $40 and $49.
NEW ARRIVAL: Congratulations to Casey and Rachel Amis. They became parents of a son, Hudson Max, Aug. 28. He weighed 3 pounds, 12 ounces and was 16 inches long. Donna Akers is grandmother. Frank and Tiny Hatten are great-grandparents, all of Kenova United Methodist Church. May this little prince continue to bless the family and congregation.
CLASSES: Huntington’s Kitchen offers “Date Night” at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Participants make herb-crusted salmon with sauteed green beans in Dijon vinaigrette and parmesan-roasted red potatoes. Limited to eight couples age 15 and older, the cost is $50 per couple. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.
WISHES: Earl Ransbottom, a reader of this column, leaves the 70s behind to try number 80 in birthday candles Wednesday, Sept. 28. May this husband of Karen Ransbottom be blessed with surprises, fond memories, birthday cake, family, friends and more birthdays.
ALUMNI: The Legacy Reunion of Earth, Wind and Fire Alumni brings classic 1970s funk and rhythm and blues to Charleston Municipal Auditorium Saturday, Oct. 1. The group is made up of past members of the band, also on tour this year. Tickets are $39, $68 and $110.
SPOOKY: The sixth annual Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction featuring the Deadwood Family continues each weekend through Nov. 5 at 335 Hall St., Wayne. The event is open Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29 and Nov. 4-5. Tickets, sold from 7 p.m. to midnight, cost $20 general admission and $35 for fast pass admission.
NAMED: Maddy Shaffer of Ashland was named to the dean’s list at Ohio University’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in Athens for the spring semester. To achieve this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades.
CLASSES: Helen Freeman instructs Community Education Drama Classes each Monday at Huntington High School. Classes for ages 6-10 is from 6 to 7 p.m. Ages 11 and older attend from 7 to 8 p.m. The monthly fee is $40. Contact 304-412-3393, 304-528-6435, or hhfreema@k12.wv.us.
BLOOD DRIVE: American Red Cross sponsors blood drives Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 28-29, in Huntington — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Cabell Huntington Hospital, private dining rooms 1, 2 and 6, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, Room 212. Donors should bring photo ID or donor card. Online registration is available at RedCrossBlood.org.
THOUGHTS: Precious memories never leave the mind of those we love and have been called to a new heavenly home. Such is the case with my older sister, Linda Adkins Hoover, who left the family Aug. 25, 2002, after suffering injuries from a head-on collision. Wednesday, Sept. 28, would have been her 72nd birthday but she celebrates it in heaven. We miss and love you, Sis. You meant so much to us.
SALE: Items are collected from 10 a.m. to noon through Thursday, Sept. 29, at Milton United Methodist Church for its rummage sale Friday-Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1. The sale is offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PROMOTED: Six police officers with Ashland City Police Department were recently promoted during the Ashland city commission meeting. Each police officer was pinned by a family member. Ed Harrison, promoted from sergeant to lieutenant, has a 22-year career as an officer; while Matt Davis, also an officer with the department 22 years, was promoted to sergeant. Others moving up the ranks included Lt. Adam Daniels and Lt. Nick Lewis, both from sergeants, Sgt. Jeremy Helms and Sgt. Wes Horn, both from patrol officer.
FALL FEST: The arrival of autumn has emerged with one true sign is Heritage Farm’s fall festival. Wagon rides, cider, farm fall fun, annual cast-iron cookoff and more are featured during the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the farm. The cost is $17.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kathy Weekly, Blaine Hay leaves the 40s behind for number 50, Charlotte Crandall, Sandy Hanning, Brenda Stevenson, Mandy Spurlock, Pete Shurman, Scott Fullen, Sophia Ross, Gail Lumapas, Charles Ramey, Dorthy Rowsey, Lacy McKinney, Chase Thomas, Shelby Naegele, Judy Spence, Bill Dingus.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Gary and Janet Sumpter, Jerry and Jill Briggs. Jay and Emilee Stiltner.
CHUCKLE: The chairman of the board of our company called Leo into his office to tell him the good news. He was being promoted to Vice President of Corporate Research and Planning. Of course, he was excited, but that didn’t stop him from asking for his new title to be changed to Vice President of Corporate Planning and Research. “Why?” asked the chairman. “Because” Leo said, “our organization uses abbreviated job titles, and I don’t want be known as VP of CRAP.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
