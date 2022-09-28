The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IT’S THE BLUES: A new theater production based on the hit preschool television series, “Blue’s Clues and You!” features an all-new story crafted by co-creator Angela C. Santomero and directed by John Tartaglia and Melanie Lockyer. “Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage” is offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $35, $40 and $49.

NEW ARRIVAL: Congratulations to Casey and Rachel Amis. They became parents of a son, Hudson Max, Aug. 28. He weighed 3 pounds, 12 ounces and was 16 inches long. Donna Akers is grandmother. Frank and Tiny Hatten are great-grandparents, all of Kenova United Methodist Church. May this little prince continue to bless the family and congregation.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

