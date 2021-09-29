CANCELED: Rail Excursion Management Co. has canceled the scheduled runs of the Autumn Colors Express Oct. 21-24. This is the poplar fall excursion train replacing the New River Train, which kept the same route 52 years, operating between Huntington, Charleston and Hinton.
NAMED: Three Wayne County residents were named to the president’s list for the summer semester at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester. They include Sarah Adams of East Lynn, Peggy Cox of Kenova and Tiffany Hall of Kermit. Full-time students earning a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to this list. Congratulations to these local students.
BOOKS: Friends of the Cabell County Public Library offers a book sale Friday-Saturday, Oct. 1-2, at the main library. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. History and political science books, biographies, fiction, romance novels, mysteries and others are available.
HARVEST: Hurricane’s Harvest Festival takes place from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Hurricane City Park.
MUSICIAN: Carolyn Becker of Huntington could be called the “master mother of musicians” as her five daughters, and possibly grandchildren, play musical instruments, teach music and/or sing (and probably all three). Carolyn is also a musician and singer and recently wrote her first song with a daughter. I’ve known this sweet lady for many years as she often stopped in at The Herald-Dispatch to drop off Woman’s Club or other news to be published. A member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, she has definitely made a difference in the community. Carolyn celebrates blowing out birthday candles Wednesday, Sept. 29, and continues to go strong in her social endeavors. May her day and year be filled with God’s many blessings.
CHOSEN: Isaac Perry of Kenova was recently named to Chorale, a premier choir composed of undergraduate and graduate students from a variety of degree programs at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina. Isaac is a junior majoring in ministry and leadership. The Chorale’s annual fall concert begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the university’s War Memorial Chapel.
LAST: Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and The Heavy Hitters perform during the last concert of the 17th annual season of Live on the Levee at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Schoenbaum Stage at Charleston’s Haddad Riverfront Park.
WINE: The Village of Barboursville hosts its annual outdoor wine festival, Vineyard in the Village, from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Nancy Cartmill Gardens and Main Street in downtown Barboursville. Ticket entry includes sampling featuring 100 wines by 36 suppliers. Local food vendors are also available offering samples from their menu. Craft beer, cigar bar and local artisans specializing in various crafts are also available. A VIP hour is hosted from 4 to 5 p.m. at Main Street on Central. You must be 21 years old or over to attend.
FEST: Heritage Farm Museum and Village offers its annual Farm Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3300 Harvey Road. Admission is $12; $10 seniors and $8 children.
CLASSES: Brandy Jefferys is the instructor for drawing classes beginning Saturday, Oct. 2, at Huntington Museum of Art. A five-session “Basic Drawing for Adults” continues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30. The cost is $100 and $130 nonmembers. The five-session “Drawing for Teens” is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30. The cost is $85 or $115 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
RALLY: St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus sponsors the annual Rosary Rally at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A small reception follows. Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer will live stream on Facebook.com/dean.borgmeyer.9, for those unable to join in person.
RIDE WITH COPS: Thank goodness it’s not the normal ride with the cops to the local jail, but the 19th annual bike Ride With Cops at Buddy’s BBQ, 1537 3rd Ave., to benefit the annual children’s Christmas party hosted by Gold Star Lodge 65. The ride is set for Sunday, Oct. 3, with registration at 9 a.m., followed by the ride at 11 a.m. The cost is $20 or $25 day of ride. A free T-shirt is given to every rider/passenger registered. Food, beverages and door prizes are also available.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Janet Donohoe, Genaro Quodala, Jeff Jackson, Ann Boyll, Bob Alexander, Carly Cunningham, Diane Chandler, Jake Maue, David Cooper, Kelli Floyd, Kemmy Michelle Lewis spins the last of the teens at 19, Becki Chaffins, Sarah Izquierdo, Megan Webster, Tiffany Evans, Bruce Powers of Hamers Industries, Samantha McKinney, Holley Johnson.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bryan and Mikki Larch, Renee and Steve Neal, Bill and Patty Roof (1984).
CHUCKLE: As she came walking in the door, Vickie announced to her family, “I got a movie for us to watch.” “Great” the mom said. “What did you rent?” “Buy,” Vickie corrected, waving her credit car receipt. “OK,” mom said, “What movie did you buy?” “Rent,” Vickie answered.