NEARLY 100: Hershel “Woody” Williams has probably been around the world and back in his lifetime as he is West Virginia’s only living Congressional Medal of Honor recipient faithfully serving this country. Woody becomes 97 years young Friday, Oct. 2. May it be special and the year be filled with more honors, awards, travels and happy moments.
MEMORIES: “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” Five months before her 102nd birthday of Sept. 30, Estell Rose “Posey” Langley passed away. An active member of Kenova United Methodist Church Sunday school, altar guild, prayer chain and Golden Chords, she moved to North Carolina in 2017 to be cared for by family. She also assisted with making apple butter, working with the quilt group and church bazaars. During World War II, she worked in a grenade factory but became a devoted homemaker, mother, grandmother and servant of the Lord. She always walked to church and grocery store as she never had a driver’s license. Posey will never be forgotten in the Kenova community and awaits her friends and family to be reunited.
PARADE: The 67th annual Huntington Fire Prevention Parade set for Monday, Oct. 5, is canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic. The parade hosted by city of Huntington is designed to teach elementary school students about fire safety during National Fire Prevention Week.
UNCLE: Although Charles Adkins, a special uncle on my mother’s side, is sleeping in heaven now, he lives in her heart and memory. Her heart was torn apart the day he left, but knowing he is free of pain and suffering somewhat eases her mind. This father and grandfather is thought about more than ever Thursday, Oct. 1, as he would have celebrated a birthday.
CARS: Putnam County Deputy Sheriff’s Association hosts a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Putnam County Courthouse, Winfield, West Virginia. Entry is $10 per vehicle. Prizes, food, 50/50 drawing and awards are available. Proceeds benefit the children’s Christmas gift and clothing program and other association activities.
88TH: Mary Rosetta Maynard, of Huntington, celebrates her 88th birthday Wednesday, Sept. 30. She and her late husband, Earl, had two daughters and one son. She is a great grandmother of nine great-granddaughters (the family has more girls than boys). A daughter, Ava Patterson and her husband, have one girl, two boys and five female grandchildren; Ruth Sullivan has one daughter; and Jeffrey Earl and his wife have three girls and four grandchildren (of which the last two born June 9 were a set of girl twins). Mary Rosetta enjoys reading this column and the chuckles.
CANCELED: The Jazz Alley Series concert featuring Laila Biali set for Saturday, Oct. 3, at Paramount Arts Center in Ashland has been canceled due to the pandemic.
GOOD TIMES: Let the good times roll … in our memory. One of the best memories of Dixie Bostic is when she played the role (and had the appearance) of an angel in “The Eastern Gate” Program at Salt Rock’s Roach Baptist Church in the 1970s. This friend who treated me like family and inspired my early Christian life celebrates a birthday Thursday, Oct. 1.
LAST: It was the last day in September 2011 that Dale Windon took his final breath before moving to his heavenly home. Dale, fantastic bass singer with Bethesda United Methodist Church and servant of God, was considered a great friend and neighbor in the Ona area. He continues to be missed and often remembered.
CO-WORKER: Alex Deering, jack of all trades and master of most, is being wished a great birthday Friday, Oct. 2. Before his health began failing, Alex was a motorcycle rider, great carpenter and fixer-upper, as well as a retired Herald-Dispatch employee with many years of service.
BLESSING: When it comes to friends, Marcena Turley, of Lincoln County, goes over the chart in every category. This longtime friend and special lady turns 83 years young Wednesday, Sept. 30. May her life continue with spreading cheer and kindness, good health, love, happiness, fond memories and safety.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bill Blankenship, James Beatty, Kevin McDaniel, Leann Haines, Carolyn Jarrell, Barbara Brown, Barbara Nicholas, Bob Trocin, Greg Thompson, Richard Dean, James Parker, Brian Childers, Bradley Howard, Anthony Barath, Justin Reilly, Kent Keyser II, Brooklyn Johnson, Justin Scarbro, Timothy Bowie, Evan Davis, Larry Embrey, William Held, Sheri Johnson, Paula Limanen, Sandra Mayhew, Devin Schamp.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bonnie and Donnie Black.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kayln Marinich, Jonathan McComas (1984), Bill Ryder nears the mid-80 mark at 84, Sherry Hanshaw, Stephanie Malcolm, Drew Wright celebrates the “double 4” at 44, Rachel Webb, Monica Marshall, Jack Hobbs crosses the 80 mark to 81, Donald Williams, Blake Wilmink, Kevin Morris, Linda Williams, Howard McDaniel.
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sandy Combs, Gladys Burns is one short of the mid-80 mark at 84, Tori Wucher, Jerry Burns, Zayvion Rio Booth turns 2, Michael McGuffey, Teresa Sheets, Vera Rose, Ami Mandt, Sami Hadden, Jeff Ball.
CHUCKLE: A co-worker told another about her son turning 18 months old. “So is that like a year and a half old?” Adam said. Nancy questioned, “You really aren’t sure if 18 months is a year and a half?” Adam answered, “How am I supposed to know? I don’t have kids.”