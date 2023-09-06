THE KING: David Porter, son of Kenneth and Cathy Porter, turns 4 years old Wednesday, Sept. 6, but celebrated Sunday, Sept. 3, with a party with cousin, Zein Boling; Mamaw, Nada Lucas; aunts, Jeannie Grieco and Brenda Lucas; and special friend, Diane Scarberry. I refer to David as “The King” because he has become the king of our family due to his health obstacles thus far and continues to be such a great sport. The King has definitely capped the bottle with love, kind and caring heart and joy. And I couldn’t love him any more than if he was my own son.
BREAKFAST: VFW Post 6878 conducts its monthly breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Proctorville, Ohio, post, 32 Township Road 1225. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. The cost is $7; and $4 ages 10 and younger. To-go orders are also available. A bake sale is offered by the auxiliary.
BAPTIZED: Nathaniel Jay Neale was recently baptized, confirmed and received his first communion at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. He is the son of Danny and Veronica Imperi Neale. His godmother is Leanne Imperi, also his grandmother.
PERFORMANCE: Tom Arnold, American actor and comedian, performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, $30, $35 and $45. Tickets and selfies are $50, $55, $60 and $70. Tickets, selfies and autographs are $70, $75, $80 and $90.
CLOSER TO 75? Happy birthday greetings to Gary Dingess of Ceredo, husband of Trudy Dingess, who celebrates another birthday Wednesday, Sept. 6 — possibly one short of hitting the mid-70 mark (74). Here’s hoping as he closes in on that big number, the special day brings extended happiness, love, laughter and candles on the cake with prayers for a healthy, sound and greater one next year.
SANDFEST: The second annual SandFest: Sand Sculpting Competition, hosted by Huntington Children’s Museum and Marshall University’s Office of Student Affairs, is set for 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Marshall University Memorial Fountain. MU organizations and student groups compete in a tabletop sand sculpture competition to win the Golden Shove. A sand pit, sandcastle making stations, STEAM activities and more are featured. Admission is free. Visit hcmkids.org/sandfest.
GREETER: Ethan Arneson of St. Paul Lutheran Church has been officially designated as a “Sunday Morning Greeter” for his welcoming smile and attitude. Keep smiling young man as you are a blessing to many.
MUSIC: Music is available from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Milton Fire Department.
LISTED: Emilee Whitt of South Point, Ohio, was one of 165 students from West Virginia University Institute of Technology in Beckley being named to the dean’s list, having earned a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the spring semester. Emilee is attending the College of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences.
CLASSES: Huntington’s Kitchen offers “Tailgate Eats” classes at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. The perfect snack for game day — buffalo and black bean chili, homemade hummus with pita chips and “Touchdown Apple Pie” — is on the menu. The cost is $25. To register, contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.
CADET: Bryce Fitzsimmons was one of three County cadets of the Mountaineer ChalleNGE Academy’s Class 1-23 to complete the 60th class West Virginia National Guard Program at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, WV. Son of Kendra Sellars and Peyton Agee of Huntington, Cadet Fitzsimmons was in Platoon 1 and recognized for receiving the Instructor’s List (3), Honors List, Good Conduct Award, as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons. He also served in the leadership positions of Assistant Platoon Leader (2) and Platoon Leader (2).
SESSIONS: A six-session Printmaking class with Sa-Rai Robinette is being offered at Huntington Museum of Art with “Intro to Printmaking: Relief Printing” beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18. The session, continuing each Monday through Oct. 30 (excluding Oct. 9), is conducted in HMA’s Studio 2. The cost is $160 or $190 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Elizabeth Gould, Jannell Hess, Louise Simmons, Jane McKee, Katie Bell, Luke Fornash, Wes Hager, Victoria Marsh, Paul Rose, Darlene Smith, Judi Vickers, Daniel Norton, Brianna Morabito, Emily Schaffer.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Frank and Tiny Hatten (1958), Tim and Denise Blair.
CHUCKLE: Hannah accompanied her husband when he went to get a haircut. While waiting, she flipped through a book with hairstyles and found a hairstyle she liked for herself. She asked the receptionist if she could take the book next door to make a copy of the photo. “Leave some ID, a driver’s license or credit card,” she answered. “But my husband is here getting a haircut,” Hannah explained. “Yes,” the receptionist replied. “But I need something you’ll come back for.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
