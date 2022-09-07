RECEPTION: The opening reception for “Teach Them to Dream: Art and Influence of Stan Sporny” exhibit takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Huntington Museum of Art. The exhibit opens Saturday, Sept. 10, and continues through Dec. 30. Sporny, an accomplished professional artist born in Philadelphia, was a Marshall University professor.
OVER 80: And nearing 90 … Ray Scarberry of Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church celebrates No. 85 Wednesday, Sept. 7. May it be filled with surprises, happiness, love, good health, fond memories and sound mind.
BAND: Mountaineer Opry presents Country Gentlemen Tribute Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, Booton Creek Road, Barboursville. Admission is $15 and $5 ages 12 and younger.
READER: It always makes my day when I receive notes such as this one from Mickey Martin. He wrote, “A morning without reading your column is like a day without OJ.” Thanks, sir, for those encouraging words. Keep reading.
GRADS: Katherine E. Smith and Cathy M. Stamper, Ashland area 911 dispatchers, were among 21 from across Kentucky to recently graduate from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy at Eastern Kentucky University. Katherine works for Boyd County Public Safety Communications 911 Center. Cathy works for Carter County 911. These individuals completed 164 hours of training over four weeks as part of the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Program.
FINAL: Sheldon Road is featured during the final concert of the Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series presented by the local iHeartRadio group at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Pullman Square’s front lawn. Bring blankets and camp chairs. Admission is free.
SISTERS: Carol Sue Kelley Parsons and Geraldine Kay “Sally” Kelley Johnson were sisters born five years apart and died 15 days apart in July. Carol, a member of Cyrus Creek Missionary Baptist Church, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went home to be with the Lord July 11 at age 68. Sally, retired police officer and member of American Legion Post 177, Barboursville, was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She passed away July 26 at age 73. May God’s comforting hand and his love surround the family during these losses.
CLASS: John Patrick Grace with six years of residence in Rome and fluent in Italian and French leads a 10-week conversational Italian class on Zoom from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12. The class offers authentic Italian pronunciation and vocabulary suitable for tourism or short stays in Italy. Grace also has an M.A. in Italian/French and a Ph.D. in Italian/medieval studies from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He has also taught Italian from beginning levels to advanced translation classes in universities in North Carolina and France for more than 14 years. The cost is $195. To enroll, contact 304-617-1292 or publishersplace@gmail.com.
FILM: The short film “The Life and Murder of Chief Cornstalk” is featured during the meeting for Sons of the American Revolution from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Galloway Insurance Office, 537 9th St.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jeremy Shaffer on the pastoral staff at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Carolyn Dilcher, Willis E. Chaney, Sam Miller, Connie M. Walker, Harriet A. Harless, Nancy M. Robertson, Ann Spurlock, Mekhia McQuaid, J.C. Kelley, Stephanie Woolfolk, Wes Bullington, Everlee Smith, Elizabeth Mayes.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
