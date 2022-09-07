The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RECEPTION: The opening reception for “Teach Them to Dream: Art and Influence of Stan Sporny” exhibit takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Huntington Museum of Art. The exhibit opens Saturday, Sept. 10, and continues through Dec. 30. Sporny, an accomplished professional artist born in Philadelphia, was a Marshall University professor.

OVER 80: And nearing 90 … Ray Scarberry of Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church celebrates No. 85 Wednesday, Sept. 7. May it be filled with surprises, happiness, love, good health, fond memories and sound mind.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

