MUSICAL: Alchemy Theatre Troupe presents “Exit Laughing” by Paul Elliott Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10-12, at 1040 Vernon St., as part of West Edge Series, Live Theatre! The event begins at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Performances are also offered Friday and Saturday, Sept. 17-18. Tickets are $15.
RABBI: After retiring in June 2011 with nearly 23 years as rabbi at Huntington’s B’nai Sholom Congregation, David E. Wucher was named rabbi emeritus. As he grows closer to the 80-mark, may his day be filled with continued love, caring heart and other qualities of a fine man of God. Actually, he turns 76 on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Thanks, Rabbi Wucher, for your leadership and knowledge within the Jewish community.
OVER 40: She’s over 40, but just by a few years. Jessica Hensley, my second-born niece born to Jesse Adkins of Fudges Creek Road area and the late Linda Adkins Hoover, is being wished a super day of celebration Wednesday, Sept. 8. Weighing only 4 pounds at birth and a shaky start, Jessica has grown to be a great and beautiful young registered nurse, wife to Steve Hensley and mother to two sons. Always seeming like a daughter to me and never looking her true age, she’s being wished a day of enjoyment, peace and quiet, love and hugs.
MUSIC: The Whipps is featured during the last concert of this year’s Pullman Square Summer Concert Series from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the square. Bring blankets and camp chairs to the front lawn for the free concert.
LISTED: Two Putnam County residents were named to the dean’s list for the summer 2021 semester at West Virginia University Parkersburg. They are Tammy Naylor, of Poca, and Adrien Gibbs, of Scott Depot. To qualify for this list, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average while earning six or more hours of college credit.
MYSTERY: Murder and Merriment presents the fourth annual “The Great Huntington Raid!” from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Heritage Farm Museum and Village. Based on the 1875 historic Jesse James gang robbery of the Huntington Bank, the story is told in the style of a murder-mystery dinner. Tickets are $40. Visit https://heritagefarmmusem.com/.
FIRST: Carolyn Becker, of Huntington, just finished another first. She has written a lot of poetry in her lifetime, but “A Salute to Rosie the Riveter” sung to the tune of “Blessed Assurance” was her first attempt at songwriting. She and daughter, Karen Becker, cello professor at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, wrote the song, which was sung at the Ring a Bell for Rosies event Sept. 3 at Woodlands Retirement Community. Carolyn, member of The Woman’s Club of Huntington, her late husband, David, and their five daughters have all had musical instrument and singing skills. Congratulations, Carolyn, on this first, and hope it won’t be the last song for you to write.
CONCERT: Randy Houser, American country music singer and songwriter, performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.99 to $69.99.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gary Sumpter, Lynn Barcus, Jason Roland, Caitlin Wilson, Greg Willoughby, Glen Allen Young nears the mid-70 mark at 74, Hannah Burns spins the last of her teens at 19, Janel Aldridge, Alexcia Rose Chandler becomes “sweet” 16, Ray Burns, Connie Burgess, Sidney Cooper, Jennifer Thompson, Karolina Roma, Martha Newby, Nick Bedway, Noah Chongswatdi, Styles Slappe, Jennifer Woodward, Todd Bacon, Zealand Wylie, Reba Swann, Russell Prichard, Atha Mills, Kaci Picklesimer, Paul Cooper, Mark Hayes, Faith Mauk, Dave Tyson, David Norris.
CHUCKLE: A psychiatrist told her patient, “I’ve got good news and bad news. The good news is you’ve got a split personality.” “Are you kidding me?” said the patient. “That’s the good news? What’s the bad?” The psychiatrist said, “I’m going to have to bill you twice.”