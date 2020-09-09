Community News
DINING: From 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, the city of Huntington closes the southbound lane of 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues so restaurants can offer outdoor dining in that area. The lane closes at 3 p.m. and reopens by midnight.
91ST: Forrest Bailey, of Lesage, has moved into the 90s quite well. In fact, this “young man” becomes 91 years young Friday, Sept. 11. May his dreams and wishes come true with continued good health, happiness, love and fond memories.
BIBLE SCHOOL: A drive-thru socially distanced Vacation Bible School is hosted by Pine Grove Church of Christ from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at 7389 Teays Valley Road, Scott Depot, West Virginia. Participants do not leave vehicles.
GRADS: Seven Poca, West Virginia, residents graduated from West Virginia University. They include Tyler Bailey, landscape architecture, and Cheyenne Hedrick, nursing. Recognized for being named to the president’s list were Alex Francis, geology; and Karissa Keech, nursing. To be named to the president’s list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester. Making the dean’s list were Makayla Grace, animal and nutritional sciences; Kelly Irvine, agribusiness management; and Evan Jarrett, pre-athletic training. The dean’s list recognition requires students to maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
COINS: River City Coin Club meets from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 1 Woodhaven Drive. If interested in coin collection and want to join the club, meet the second Thursday of each month.
REMEMBERING: Three years ago Friday, Sept. 11, Mary Rose Diamond, of Ironton, was called out of this world at age 55 after years of fighting with various illnesses. She was a graduate of Ironton High and Huntington School of Beauty Culture. She is free from pain and suffering in her new home, but her memories are the only thing to ease the pain of losing her from the midst of family and friends.
CANCELED: The Jazz Alley Series starring Greg Abate scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, has been canceled at Paramount Arts Center due to the continuation of COVID-19 pandemic.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Trey and Allie Womack, Sept. 1; Josh and Shelli Ross, Sept. 3; Dave and Jessica Brier, Peggy and Bittner Ballard, Sept. 4; Roger (longtime Nationwide Insurance agent) and Delora Call, Sept. 5; Jack and Rose Zella Morris celebrated No. 70 on Aug. 20; Chuck and Kathy Mortimer of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Ona recently celebrated their 40th.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Joyce Beckner, Janet Brooks, Gina Finley, HD Cory, Adam Fleckenstein, Joseph Platania, Steve Johnson, Alison Stender, Stacy Queen, Trish Burns crosses the mid-50 mark to 51, Aeriona Shae Hatfield spins the last of the single digits at 9, Lonnie Meadows, Teresa Lowrey, Ruth Cole, Scott Dunfee still in the 40s at 47, Andy Conner, Crissy Jackson, Joshlyn Jackson, Rhett Hoover, Suzy Ramey, Courtny Lewis.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Eleanor Miller (1961), Bill and Joyce Ryder celebrate No. 65.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Marla Tolley, Luke Porterfield, Bethany Cox, Meredith Hufford, Sandy Pemberton, Jessica Pennington, Jake Saunders, Timothy Ruley, Betty Sellards, Heather Grome, Sarah M. White, Courtney Willis, Amy Slone, Ariel Lashell turns 8, Tiffany Chapman, Renee Dunfee, Jake Chapman spins the last of the 20s at 29, Megan McKinney, Cindy Gonsowski, Barbra Haptonstall, Krystal Holmes.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Richard and Debbie Weston, Jim and Becky Richards (1983), Eddie and Krista Marcum (1994).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Patty Harrison, Sandy Brown, Doug Sheils, Richard Summerfield, Jonah Cruz celebrates his first, Aniekan Udoh, Matthew White, MacKenzie Caldwell, Beth Kilgore, Gary Palmer of Roanoke, Virginia, Aiden Michael Ball turns 5, Melissa Brown crosses No. 40 to make it 41, Cindy Green, John Kinder, Jennifer Moore, Renee Niece Ratliff nears the mid-100 mark at 47, Dianna Burton, Patty Harrison.
CHUCKLE: The teacher said to Johnny, “Give me a sentence with a direct object.” Johnny answered, “Teacher, everybody thinks you’re beautiful.” “Thank you, Johnny, but what is the object?” the teacher asked. Johnny responded, “A good report card.”