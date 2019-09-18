SALE: Adriaunna Paige Foundation hosts a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, on the lot beside Value City Furniture. Proceeds help buy Christmas gifts for Special Needs Angels.
LISTED: Three Barboursville students were among more than 1,550 undergraduates qualifying for the spring 2019 College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Kentucky's dean's list. Majoring in writing, rhetoric and digital studies is Malfridur Helgadottir; psychology major is Brittany Mencotti; and linguistics is Cheyenne Arbogast. To be eligible for the list, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.60 grade point average.
FALL FEST: A carnival, vendors, wrestling and car shows, petting zoo and more are featured during the annual Fall Fest Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 18-21, at the old Sadler Field. A parade takes place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Barboursville Public Library.
MEET: All graduates and former attendees of Guyan Valley High School may attend the bimonthly breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Golden Corral.
ASSISTANT: Mary Svingos didn't leave Explorer Academy where she was last year's instructional guide, but became the academy's assistant principal. In the 19 years with Cabell County Schools, she has been a classroom teacher in five schools in West Virginia and South Carolina.
CONCERT: The fall concert series begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, with River Rats in the Alley and a performance by Josiah Whitley and Charlie Haskins, followed by The Marys at Southern Ohio Museum, Portsmouth. The series continues through Nov. 17.
BIRTH: Jonathan Nathaniel Remington Brumfield was born Aug. 9 to Abel and Meredith Brumfield. Wilma Anderson of St. Paul Lutheran Church shows signs of being a proud grandmother. Congratulations on this bundle of joy.
92: Although Norma Lena Clark Adkins isn't kicking as high as she did a few years ago, she has good reason. The mother of Marsha McGuffin, of Huntington, turns 92 years young Friday, Sept. 20. May this special mother enjoy an unforgettable day of cake, candles, birthday horns, gifts, good health and fond memories.
PERFORMANCE: Ironton Council for the Arts 2019-20 Subscription Concert Series begins its seven-performance season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Ohio University Southern Riffe Rotunda with the award-winning blues artist, JL Fulks, and his trio. Season tickets are $40; individual tickets are $10, available at door; free to OU students with ID.
MEMORIES: Although cancer had taken over much of her body, LaDonna Adkins, of Barboursville, never lost her beautiful smile. She entered her heavenly home Sept. 18, 2013, and continues to be missed by family and friends. Her memory remains strong in the hearts of those knowing and loving her.
BAND: Mountaineer Opry features Fenced in Bluegrass Band at 7:30 pm. Friday, Sept. 20, at Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, Barboursville. Concessions are available. Tickets are available at door.
REMEMBRANCES: Losing two on the same day two years apart would be devastating. Scott Marion Grieco passed away Sept. 18, 2013, and his brother, Charles Michael "Bub" Grieco III, died Sept. 18, 2015. Both left this world at young ages. The only thing left is beautiful memories, although life just isn't the same without them. Scott and Bub continue to live in the heart and mind of their parents and others loving and knowing them.
CHILI: Sanctioned by International Chili Society and sponsored by WSAZ and Advantage Toyota, the 36th annual ChiliFest is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Pullman Square. Sample tickets are $1 each. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Huntington.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Vida Sexton, Pam Erwin, Luke Adkins, Lisa Dandalet, Andrea Kelly, Daniel Kist, Edna Journell Palmer, Larry Bias, Huntington East High School Class of 1965 graduate, Sue Subik, Jean Jordan, Carmen Boso, Jase Casto, Marion Davis, Stacy Morgan, Karen Fragale, Greg Mathis nears the mid-60 mark at 64, Sheila Andrews, Gary Beckett, Sara Knight, Sarah Logan, Rex McClave, Mike Edwards, Kristin Hayes, Claire Shumaker, Molly Robertson.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Tim and Leslie Taylor, Larry and Elaine Blackaby celebrate No. 9.
THURSDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jan Wright, Clara Alice Wilson, Deborah Stivers-Dzierzak, Lisa Lucas, Jay Patterson, Tevin Gillette, Evalee Kyger, Betty Simpkins, Dan Piaskowski, Jo Ann Whitehead, Lee Kyger, Stephanie Bumgardner, R.O. Robertson, Emma Mannon, Nick Elkins, Cade Picklesimer, Shelby Riddle, Tom Hill.
FRIDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Elizabeth McGuffey, Cathy Harshbarger, Samantha Kimmey, Ian Isai, Ida Wilson, Keaton Datson, Jill Briggs, Eric McKinney, Nancy McComas, Jack Rash, Richard Crank, Jeff Wise, Christie Eastman, Albert Jarrell, Billy Rutherford, Goldie Bostic, Elizabeth McGuffey, Cathy Harshbarger, Samantha Kimmey, Ian Tsai, Harold Bennett, Abigail Frame, Linda Hankins, Jeff Rowsey, Mary Russell.
FRIDAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Jay and Emilee Stiltner, Chris and Amy Howat.
CHUCKLE: Servers at Walt Disney World's Cinderella Castle treated Terry like royalty - literally. After lunch the waiter asked, "Is there anything else My Lord wishes?" "Yes," he joked. "I'd like my wife to treat me like this at home." The server bowed to his wife, Donna. "My Lord desires to be treated like a king in his castle. May I suggest a reply?" "Sure," Donna said. "Tell him he's spent a little too much time in Fantasyland."
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.