Community News
REUNION: Spring Valley High School’s first graduating class offers its 20-year reunion Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27-28. A group tailgate prior to homecoming football game begins at 5 p.m. Friday at the high school. The group meets at 3 p.m. Saturday at Doc Hicks softball field, corner of 3rd Avenue and 22nd Street. Email SpringValley99@hotmail.com.
KIDS: Art class for kids in grades K-third featuring fall apples begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Chesapeake Branch.
LISTED: Two Huntington students were among more than 1,550 undergraduates qualifying for the spring 2019 College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Kentucky’s dean’s list. Majoring in psychology is Madeline Howell and in English is Isabella Chirico. Students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.60 grade point average to be eligible for this list.
DANCE: Dick Newman gives a short “dance talk” on single-step swing 7 during intermission of the ballroom dancing session from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Barboursville Community Center. Those attending are encouraged to dress comfortably. The cost is $15. Contact 304-736-5380 or DNBL@msn.com.
COUNTRY: Miranda Lambert, two-time Grammy-award winner and reigning ACM female vocalist of the year, continues her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour with a stop at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Charleston Coliseum. Special guests are Elle King, Pistol Annies and Tenille Townes. Tickets are $39.75 and $54.75.
WELCOMED: Joshua and Daniel Adkins have been attending Westmoreland Baptist Church for the past couple years, but just recently joined as members. The duet has also been involved in the last two Vacation Bible schools and Hoopsters basketball program.
FARM: Gritt’s Fun Farm in Buffalo, West Virginia, opened Sept. 21 with natural slides, wagon rides, corn, hay and rope mazes, pumpkin bowling and more. One of fall’s favorites is open from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 2. General admission is $12.75.
HARVEST: A Harvest Festival featuring a chili cook-off and more is from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hurricane City Park.
CHILI: The 15th annual Chili Fest is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in parking lot beside Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tasting tickets are $1 each. Awards are presented for chili and salsa. Vendors, entertainment and a kids’ area are also available.
FARM EVENT: A free “Bringing the Farm to You” event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Lawrence County Fairgrounds, Proctorville, Ohio. Demonstrations include cow milking, canning, raising honey bees and more. Presenters include 4-H, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, ODNR Division of Forestry, FFA, Ohio Soybean Council, Lawrence County Homemakers and Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District. Farm animals, beans and cornbread, farm equipment, children’s games and more are also available.
WRITERS: The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series at Marshall University begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Smith Hall, Room 154. Jordan Farmer and Rajia Hassib, Marshall alumni, are featured. A suggested donation of two or three nonperishable food items is appreciated for admission to be given to Facing Hunger Foodbank. The event is sponsored by Department of English and College of Liberal Arts. Contact lumpkinb@marshall.edu or kozma@marshall.edu.
MEAL: Barboursville Community Meal is served from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Barboursville Senior Center. The menu is spaghetti, coleslaw, rolls and dessert. There is no charge for the meal.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Chris Bogan, Carol Midkiff, Mason Spurlock, Sept. 9; Angela Bradley, Karen Delph, Jean Herman, Scott Moore, Emily Stewart, Sara Thomas, Maggie Tincher, Sam Warner, Kate Weiss, Sept. 10; Ed Brogan, Drew Harless, Sept. 11; Vickie Harbour, David Bell, Rebecca Wallace, Leo Gibson, Jimmy Kessler, Barbara Martin, Josh Patterson, Sept. 12; John Browne, Betsy Byus, Faye Meeks, Flynn Perry, Joe Wyatt, Marc Williams, Susan Dillard, Jennifer Blatt, Christopher McMahon, Sept. 13.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Joe and Lori Bailey, Sept. 2; Gary and Eunice Beckett, Sept. 3; Billy and Judy Grass, Sept. 4.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Patty Meadows, Laura Blackman, Kristina Hatfield, Amy Herrenkohl, Amy Reiter, Virginia Lawrence, Naomi Goodrich, Dakota Edwards, Caitlin Null, Tara Fullen, Jeannie Zetter, Brittany Bartrum, Bill Shafer Sr. still in the 70s at 78, Lee Starkey, Mike A. Clark, Tammy Fenerty, Amy Garinger, Brenda Hanson, Michael Hinshaw, Trevor Johnson, Robert O’Dell, Mark Saunders, Mae Conner, Debby Bradley, Waverly Hughes.
THURSDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mickey Curry, Helen Arigan, Carrie Adkins, Joshua Crum, Judy Hatfield, Violet Cornwell, Kevin Pack, Diana Allen, Sephra Faulknier, Mike Grieco, Aly Fearing, Debbie McCoy, Mason Watts, Zac Andrew Chapman with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics in South Point, Ohio, crosses the 30-mark to 31, Deron McMullen.
THURSDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brian and Lacie Casto celebrate No. 10, Jonathan and Courtney Sparks (2015).
FRIDAY’S BIRTHDAYS: JoAnn Miller, Joan Brisbin, Daniel Chapman, Jaedon Prentice, Lisa Daniels, Andy Johnson, Angela Lipinski, Lois Merritt, Rhonda Jobe, Monika Jackson, Chris Linsenmeyer, Bob Theuring, Denny Woolfolk, Neil Arneson, Pam Mayes, Dominick Barham, Hope Elizabeth Gunter becomes legal at 21, Lori Hawks, Fanny Keyser, Lexie Ratcliff, Gary Ross, Brenda Armstrong, Norma Bartley, Annabell Dunfee leaves the 50s behind to try No. 60.
FRIDAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Harold and Debbie Hardwick, Chuck and Stephanie Anderson Adkins celebrate No. 6.
CHUCKLE: A woman called the hospital switchboard requesting an ambulance. “You need to dial 911,” the operator said. “OK,” she answered. “And they’ll have the phone number for the ambulance?”
