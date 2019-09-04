COMEDY: Marlon Wayans is featured during the Fallfest 2019 Comedy Show at 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Vern Riffe Center for Fine Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. A pre-party begins at 8 p.m. The cost is $15 students; $20 public. Contact info@vrcfa.com or 740-351-3600.
86: Peggy Neal, retired Cabell County Courthouse employee, is one over the mid-80 mark. In fact, she becomes 86 years young Wednesday, Sept. 4. May her day be blessed as she continues serving the Lord and sending me news for this column.
MEET: Southside Neighborhood Organization conducts its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Enter double doors off parking lot. Guest speaker will be from the American Red Cross discussing disaster relief. New members always welcome.
70TH: Say it ain't so ... but then it would be a lie. Gary Dingess, of Ceredo, leaves his 60-years behind to try out No. 70. He becomes that age this week. May the new chapter in his life contain many blessings, fond memories and more birthday celebrations.
GLASS: Countless pieces of hand-blown glass by Ron Hinkle and Dave Osburn are available during Heritage Glass Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Heritage Farm Museum and Village.
EDITOR: Andrea Copley-Smith has been an editor with The Herald-Dispatch for several years - copy editor, lifestyle editor and currently online editor. This lovely lady was my boss a while before I retired from the newspaper and she was a great one, making my time there enjoyable. This mother, wife and daughter celebrates a birthday Wednesday, Sept. 4, and here's wishing for a splendid day for a super friend.
GOSPEL: Martin Luther King Jr. Chorus presents the gospel in song at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Community of Grace United Methodist Church, 225 28th St. The chorus was formed in 1996 and has around 30 members from ages 20 to 90 performing contemporary and traditional African American gospel music. The group will be inducted into West Virginia All Black Hall of Fame this fall.
DOUBLE 7: John Patrick Grace, executive director of Publishers Place Inc., becomes the "double 7" Friday, Sept. 6. The 77-year-old is an area book editor and publisher currently working on collecting humor for a West Virginia humor anthology. May his birthday celebration be filled with fond memories, happiness, surprises, good health and other blessings from God.
SUPPORT: St. Mary's Department of Spiritual Care and Mission presents Families Motivating Recovery support groups beginning in September. One weekly group meets at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Mary's Conference Center. Leaders are Jordan Jobe and Noha Khoury-Bailey. Another group meets at 6:30 p.m. at PROACT with Rodney Adkins, leader. Admission is free.
NAMED: Kathryn Adkins of Cabell County was named to Honorable Mention List for the spring semester at Alderson Broaddus University, Philippi, West Virginia. To be eligible for this list, students must achieve a 3.40 to 3.59 grade point average.
MEET: Buford Chapter of the DAR meets at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at DAR Cabin, Ritter Park. U.S. representative and Buford member Carol Miller speaks. She also represents West Virginia's 3rd District in Congress.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry hosts Tommy Webb Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Cabell County 4-H Camp, Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Concessions are available. Tickets are available at door.
FEST: Vendors are sought for the fall fest hosted by Cross Roads United Methodist Church on Sept. 21. The event featuring crafters, concessions, raffle, bake sale and vendors is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CEMETERY: The annual Jones Chapel Cemetery meeting takes place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Big Laurel Creek. Lunch follows worship service. Call 304-544-9640.
CONCERT: The second annual Best of West Virginia Songwriters Showcase kicks off the Woody Hawley Concert Series from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Charleston's Clay Center. Featured are Andrew Adkins, Ron Sowell, Mark Bates, Larry Groce and others. Tickets are $23.50, available online, at the box office, in person or 304-561-3570.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Barbara Anderson, Missy Morgan, Judy Blevins, Harold Sullivan, Todd Dudley, John Dial, Ethel Howard Clark, Huntington East High School 1965 graduate, turns 72, Charlie Buell, Wilda Maynor, Christine Vickers, Zionna Blue, Laura Thomas, Nekhia Blue, Kevin Ash, Oliver Fearing, Howard Aulick, Kyle Grimes, Debbie Clark, Regina Grome, Amanda Day, Carole Johnson, Abbie Mortimer, Summer Maynard, David Meadows.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Barb Melvin (2000), Dave and Jessica Brier.
THURSDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Nannie Sizemore, Cruze Smith, Sara Clayborne, Caroline Cain, Jennings Lester, Stephanie Hysell, Angela Williamson, Chelcie Adkins, Kelli Estep, Braeden Armstead, Kaylee Jackson, Bev Edwards, Benjy Mosley, Delaney Waugh, Sharon Denning, Sue Yocke, Laura Talbert, Anabella Godfrey, Noah Hockenberry.
THURSDAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Randy and Pat Hall (1970), Mike and Sherry Kennedy (1987), Robert and Mary Ellen Ball, Tim and Amanda Knopp (2003), Roger and Delora Call.
FRIDAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Patrick Grace, Liz Sizemore, Betty Blankenship, Natalie Saunders, Roger Waugh, Katie Bell, Judi Vickers, Luke Fornash, Daniel Norton, Gary Taylor, Jane McKee, Tim Brown spins the last of the 50s at 59, Jack Broce, Marshall Walker, Debra Bogard, Dan Norton.
FRIDAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Frank and Tiny Hatten (1958), Tim and Denise Blair, Jim and Marcella O'Lynn celebrate 65 years of marriage.
CHUCKLE: Both of Beth's parents worked and led hectic lives. Her father was bound to forget their wedding anniversary. Remembering at the last minute, he sped to the stationery store, flew through the door, and breathlessly asked the salesclerk, "Where are the anniversary cards?" To his surprise, he heard Beth's mother call out, "Over here, Bill."
