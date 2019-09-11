CLASSES: Larry Rees teaches "Advanced Photography Techniques" to ages 18 and older from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 12 through Oct. 17 at Huntington Museum of Art. The six-week session, conducted in the museum's Studio 3, costs $120 and $150 for nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
MEMORIES: It's been two years Sept. 11 since Mary Rose Diamond, of South Point, Ohio, went into an eternal sleep at age 55 after suffering a long, painful illness. The mother, grandmother, aunt, wife, friend, daughter and sister graduated from Ironton High School and Huntington School of Beauty Culture. Although this beautiful lady is absent from lives of family and friends, she is present in a land of no suffering and pain and with those who have gone on before.
PARTY: Executive Board of Westmoreland Woman's Club hosts a tailgate at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the club building. Members may wear their favorite team colors and bring a rabbit's foot. A preview of projects for the coming year and a surprise or two are featured. Proceeds benefit funding charity projects, including two annual $1,000 college scholarships for Spring Valley High School seniors. Call Beverly Beldon, president, 304-429-2108.
LISTED: Two Catlettsburg, Kentucky, students were among more than 1,550 undergraduates qualifying for the spring 2019 College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Kentucky's dean's list. Majoring in neuroscience is Allison Spears and writing, rhetoric and digital studies is Steven Caldwell. To be eligible for the list, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.60 grade point average.
BOOK SALE: Ironton Friends of the Library offers a used book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, 321 S. 4th St., Ironton. Donations are accepted up to the day before sale. Call 740-532-1124.
RECOGNIZED: Suzanne Moses Persinger was recently recognized as one of Automotive News' 40 Under 40. Suzanne is the general manager and partner of Moses Auto Group and profiled in the July 15 issue of the magazine.
EXHIBIT: Marshall University's School of Art continues "The Smell of Static" exhibit through Sept. 20 at Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery, MU's Visual Arts Center, 927 3rd Ave. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MUSIC/ART: The fall session for the Music and Art Academy, Early Childhood Education, is Sept. 23 to Nov. 15. Availability is first-come, first-served, based on minimum and maximum class size. To register, contact 304-633-4305 or music.artacademy@yahoo.com.
STORYTIME: Preschool Storytime for ages 3-5 continues at 11 a.m. Mondays at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Ironton; 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Proctorville Branch; 11 a.m. Wednesdays, South Point Branch; 11 a.m. Thursdays, Chesapeake Branch; and 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Symmes Valley Branch.
CHOIR: A concert featuring Homeland Southern Gospel Choir begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Scott Depot, West Virginia.
SUMMER NIGHTS: The Hot Summer Nights Summer Concert Series at French Art Colony in Gallipolis, Ohio, continues from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. The band Beavercreek is featured. Food and a cash bar are available. Gates open at 6 p.m.
RECITAL: A voice and piano recital featuring Oliver Worthington, baritone, and Johan Botes, pianist, begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church.
