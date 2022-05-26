HUNTINGTON — The Brewgrass Festival, hosted by Taps at Heritage and a team of dedicated volunteers, will return for its fourth annual celebration.
The festival is presented by Moses Auto Mall and will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at 210 11th St. on the historical spot of Heritage Station in Huntington.
The event will feature over 50 craft beers, ciders and wine from around the world; artisan vendors; local food; and four musical acts from the Tri-State. The bands performing are Cutler Station, Long Story, Jason Mays Band and Drift Mouth.
This annual event raises money for the local veterans home and the Huntington community through a variety of musical genres, local and state breweries, and a mix of national and global beer options. The menu will expand this year with the addition of craft ciders and a wine tent.
Past musical performers include Ona, The Bing Brothers, Shultz Creek, The Sour Mash String Band and other acts.
Ray Frye, founder of Taps at Heritage, said the festival came about as a way to create a craft beer festival for the people of Huntington that focused more on music and was a little different from the “standard” beer festival.
Frye said the festival usually has an attendance of around 700 to 1,000 people, but they have expanded this year in their alcohol and music variety to ensure there is something for everyone.
He said the bands are chosen from local musicians, and some of them come from northern and eastern Ohio with the idea of providing people with music they have never heard before and making sure the bands have the genre and style that appeal to everyone.
“Just come out and support local,” Frye said.
Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite or at Taps at Heritage at 210 11th St. Suite No. 9 in Huntington. General admission is $55, and designated driver and concert tickets are $25 without access to festival drinks.
