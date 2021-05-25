HUNTINGTON — Taps at Heritage, located in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington, hosts the third annual Brewgrass Festival, a craft beer, cider and music event, Saturday afternoon.
All 2020 tickets will be valid for this year’s event.
The festival, which will take place from 1 to 5 p.m., will feature more than 50 craft beers and ciders from around the world, several musical acts, artisan vendors, food and more. A portion of proceeds raised from the festival will be donated to the West Virginia Veterans Home.
Performers for this year’s festival are singer/songwriter Barry Frazee, Sasha Colette and indie rock band Ona.
Patrons must be 21 years old to enter the festival, and all state and local guidelines will be followed.
The event will be held rain or shine. Tickets are $50 for general admission or $25 for designated drivers.