The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

0526_brewgrass
Buy Now

The second annual Brewgrass Festival, presented by Taps at Heritage Station in Huntington, takes place May 25, 2019, in this file photo.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Taps at Heritage, located in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington, hosts the third annual Brewgrass Festival, a craft beer, cider and music event, Saturday afternoon.

All 2020 tickets will be valid for this year’s event.

The festival, which will take place from 1 to 5 p.m., will feature more than 50 craft beers and ciders from around the world, several musical acts, artisan vendors, food and more. A portion of proceeds raised from the festival will be donated to the West Virginia Veterans Home.

Performers for this year’s festival are singer/songwriter Barry Frazee, Sasha Colette and indie rock band Ona.

Patrons must be 21 years old to enter the festival, and all state and local guidelines will be followed.

The event will be held rain or shine. Tickets are $50 for general admission or $25 for designated drivers.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you