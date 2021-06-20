HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art has named Brian Clouse of Huntington as its Volunteer of the Year for Fiscal Year 2021.
The Volunteer of the Year is chosen by the museum’s staff through a vote. Staff members seek to award volunteers who regularly go above and beyond and work continuously to uphold the museum’s three-prong mission of art, education and nature, according to a news release.
Clouse started volunteering at the museum more than two decades ago. He brings his engineering skills to his volunteer work at HMA, where he has created shelving to house ceramic works and made other significant contributions to improve and expand the Clay Studio.
“After years of dedication and service to the Clay Studio at the Huntington Museum of Art, Brian Clouse was deservedly chosen as Volunteer of the Year for Fiscal Year 2021,” said HMA Educator George Lanham in the release.
Traditionally, the Volunteer of the Year is named at the annual Volunteer Luncheon held in April. Because of COVID-19, however, the luncheon was canceled in 2020 and 2021.
“Since we could not have the Volunteer Luncheon this year, HMA staff members were able to surprise Brian with his Volunteer of the Year plaque and a small celebration in HMA’s Clay Studio, where Brian’s work as a volunteer could be appreciated by those attending,” said HMA Education Director Cindy Dearborn in the release.
Brian Clouse is the husband of Kathleen Kneafsey, who is HMA’s Artist in Residence.
For more information on the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.