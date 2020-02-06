0121_bridalexpo
Buy Now

Zoe Leunissen of Ashland, from right, stands alongside Nathaniel Dickess of Ironton as they model for Lara's Bridals & Formals at the WKEE Bridal Expo in 2019.

 Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch file photo

B￼rides-to-be and their friends and family are invited to see all the Tri-State has to offer for their big day at KEE 100’s Bridal Expo from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.

The expo aims to showcase everything needed for a wedding, all in one place, including unique ideas and designs to make the big day even more memorable.

Doors open at noon and admission is $10. The event is open to the public.

This bridal event of the year features the best in bridal and formal wear fashions, with a fashion showcase throughout the event by Lara’s Bridals & Formals and The Rose Tree Boutique.

There will be door prizes throughout the event, and thousands of dollars in prizes will be given away, including a “dream vacation.”

Additionally, three lucky grooms will be selected to dig in a three-layer Tipton’s Bakery cake to win some prizes for their bride.

There also will be a special “Groom Room” sponsored by Texas Roadhouse, 7-Up of South Point, and Herr’s Potato Chips, where sporting events will be shown.

Participating vendors include:

Lone Farm, David’s Bridal, Jos. A. Bank, The Gaines Estate, Old Colony Realtors, Mary Kay, The Rental Party, Bridal Registry, Inside Travel Planner, The Resort at Glade Springs, A to Z Rental Special Events, Le Bistro, Lara’s, Texas Roadhouse, B & E Menswear, The Winchester, The Rose Tree Boutique, Red Lobster, DoubleTree by Hilton Huntington, Huntington Family Dentistry, BRAVO-Live DJ, Little Tennessee Event Farm, Don’s Men’s Shop & Formal Wear, Lee David Salon, Bombshells, Burgers & BBQ, The Armory Smoke House & Restaurant, Annie Lane Wedding and Event Resort, Cheryl Akers Park Lane Jewelry, Skeffington’s Formal Wear, Classy Limousine, Delta Hotels — Downtown & Huntington Mall, Lavender Photography, Herald Dispatch, Rent-A-Kann, Sun Tan City, Twisted Sisterz Catering, Highlands Museum & Discovery Center, Putnam Parks, AAA Entertainment, Venue At The Edge, Three Birds Floral & Boutique, A-Cross The Globe Travel, Color Street, Pure Romance, Travel Dreamz, Jennifer Conley Insurance, Board & Brush Creative Studio, Wild Horses Cantina & Grill, River City Leather, The Venetian Estate, Guyan Country Club, Jewlies Wedding & Special Event Florist of Ashland, Holiday Inn Express & Suites-Ironton, Pink Tree Photography, ADT Security Services

For more information, visit https://kee100.iheart.com/featured/kee100-bridal-expo/

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.