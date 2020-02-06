B￼rides-to-be and their friends and family are invited to see all the Tri-State has to offer for their big day at KEE 100’s Bridal Expo from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
The expo aims to showcase everything needed for a wedding, all in one place, including unique ideas and designs to make the big day even more memorable.
Doors open at noon and admission is $10. The event is open to the public.
This bridal event of the year features the best in bridal and formal wear fashions, with a fashion showcase throughout the event by Lara’s Bridals & Formals and The Rose Tree Boutique.
There will be door prizes throughout the event, and thousands of dollars in prizes will be given away, including a “dream vacation.”
Additionally, three lucky grooms will be selected to dig in a three-layer Tipton’s Bakery cake to win some prizes for their bride.
There also will be a special “Groom Room” sponsored by Texas Roadhouse, 7-Up of South Point, and Herr’s Potato Chips, where sporting events will be shown.
Participating vendors include:
Lone Farm, David’s Bridal, Jos. A. Bank, The Gaines Estate, Old Colony Realtors, Mary Kay, The Rental Party, Bridal Registry, Inside Travel Planner, The Resort at Glade Springs, A to Z Rental Special Events, Le Bistro, Lara’s, Texas Roadhouse, B & E Menswear, The Winchester, The Rose Tree Boutique, Red Lobster, DoubleTree by Hilton Huntington, Huntington Family Dentistry, BRAVO-Live DJ, Little Tennessee Event Farm, Don’s Men’s Shop & Formal Wear, Lee David Salon, Bombshells, Burgers & BBQ, The Armory Smoke House & Restaurant, Annie Lane Wedding and Event Resort, Cheryl Akers Park Lane Jewelry, Skeffington’s Formal Wear, Classy Limousine, Delta Hotels — Downtown & Huntington Mall, Lavender Photography, Herald Dispatch, Rent-A-Kann, Sun Tan City, Twisted Sisterz Catering, Highlands Museum & Discovery Center, Putnam Parks, AAA Entertainment, Venue At The Edge, Three Birds Floral & Boutique, A-Cross The Globe Travel, Color Street, Pure Romance, Travel Dreamz, Jennifer Conley Insurance, Board & Brush Creative Studio, Wild Horses Cantina & Grill, River City Leather, The Venetian Estate, Guyan Country Club, Jewlies Wedding & Special Event Florist of Ashland, Holiday Inn Express & Suites-Ironton, Pink Tree Photography, ADT Security Services
For more information, visit https://kee100.iheart.com/featured/kee100-bridal-expo/