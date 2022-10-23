HUNTINGTON — In Fayetteville, West Virginia, on Oct. 15, Cabell County resident Irv Johnson stood 876 feet in the air, with the front of his shoes teetering over the edge of a platform.
Excited and full of adrenaline, he tried to balance his body against the wind. But almost as soon as he had stepped onto the platform, his instructor propelled the two off the edge of the New River Gorge Bridge, headed to the thrashing water below.
It only took two seconds for the parachute to be released and catch the air, slowing down Johnson’s descent, but for him, it felt like a lifetime.
After making a secret promise to himself to make the jump, Johnson had waited for this moment for three years.
For a man whose family hails from the gorge, the Bridge Day experience was a moment that came full circle.
Staple of Appalachia
The New River Gorge Bridge has been a staple in the Mountain State’s heritage since its opening Oct. 22, 1977. The steel arch bridge is 924 feet long and was known as the world’s longest single-span arch bridge for 26 years.
Johnson said his grandmother lived on one side of the gorge and would make a 40-minute trip — longer if the weather was poor — down a road with one-and-a-half lanes and no guardrails.
During Johnson’s childhood, his family spent a lot of time visiting the gorge, even after his grandmother moved. He vaguely remembers watching the famous bridge being built when he was about age 10.
Since 1980, hundreds of thousands of people have made the trek to Fayetteville for Bridge Day to watch daring BASE jumpers drive into the gorge below with just a parachute and hope.
The celebrations and extravaganza of Bridge Day are reminiscent of the day the bridge opened, when West Virginians were invited to be the first to cross the bridge on foot. Each person got a certificate and bragging rights for making the 3,030-foot walk, including Johnson’s grandmother.
“Years ago my mom was cleaning out some stuff and she found that certificate, some old photos, and also I had written a report about the bridge in fifth or sixth grade,” he said. “So she’s like, ‘Here’s your report and these pictures I thought you’d want to have,’ so that was cool.”
Spending time outdoors has always been a favorite pastime for the Johnson family, who often visited the area to vacation. On one of their more recent excursions, Johnson and his wife, Linda, to whom he has been married for 30 years, went whitewater rafting on the New River during Bridge Day 2019.
On that day, Johnson made a promise to himself he would make the jump. Fearing he would not hold on to the promise or reach the requirements to jump, Johnson kept it secret from everyone but his wife for more than a year.
A promise kept
Making the jump isn’t like attending an amusement park where you can get in a line to ride as you choose. There is training, education and safety measures that have to be followed.
After research, Johnson opted for a tandem jump with an instructor. To do this, he had to weigh less than 170 pounds — about 30 pounds less than his normal weight and barely above his weight in high school. But with dedication, persistence and a wonderful wife at his side, Johnson met all the requirements.
“Literally the only person that knew this was my wife for over a year,” he said. “I was afraid I couldn’t make weight, and I didn’t want to embarrass myself or for someone to think it was a stunt.”
But then came COVID-19, canceling Bridge Day 2020.
The following year, Johnson was ready to tell his secret, letting friends and family — even his children, who had been left in the dark — know he would be making the leap during Bridge Day 2021. But once again the event was canceled at the last minute due to the pandemic.
By then the secret was out. For another year, Johnson would have to wait for his moment as his community kept the pressure on him to jump in 2022.
“A lot of my friends just said, ‘Why would you do that? That’s insane,’” he said.
Jump
The jumpers stay together in a hotel the night before Bridge Day. Johnson said it was a cool scene with jumpers from all over the world taking over the entire hotel. The majority are professionals, with only about a dozen in the same shoes as Johnson, with little to no experience.
“There’s everybody in the lobby and they’ve got these parachutes strung out,” Johnson said. “They’re super long with all these cords as they’re packing, and it’s a cool bunch of people.”
About 7:30 a.m. Oct. 15, Johnson stepped on a bus as about 300 jumpers were taken to the bridge after undergoing a day of education and information sessions, along with security measures.
As the event kicked off at 9 a.m., Johnson was one of the first to take the plunge. On top of the platform he stood facing east, the warmth of the sun hitting his face and the wind blowing hard as he looked below at a gorge from where his ancestral roots looked back at him.
“You have to physically walk out there, the winds blowing 20 miles,” he said. “You have to put your feet on the ledge and you are looking down at that moment, so that was the scariest part, and then obviously the freefall.”
He didn’t have time to think how scared he was at that moment. Before he knew it, he was falling. The two seconds it took for the chute to be released felt like a lifetime. Johnson said that’s when he started to take in the view and the beauty of it all, before he was instructed to prepare for landing about a minute later.
He could have landed in a rescue boat, trees — some of which had long ropes attached in anticipation jumpers could land there — or in the river. Johnson landed in cold, shallow waters of the New River.
“I was glad to feel it,” he said. “I knew I was on the ground and nothing was damaged.”
West Virginian: Wild and Wonderful
Johnson said anytime a person does something dangerous, they should seek family support first. If his mom had told him to not jump, he probably wouldn’t have.
While Johnson has no regrets from his experience, the man who is still healing from the death of his father earlier this year said his father would have loved it. Johnson gets his craving for adventure from his parents, and he wants to live up to that, he said.
“(My mom) said, ‘This is something your dad would have loved,’” Johnson said, which meant a lot. Johnson said his father would have been right next to him if circumstances had been different.
The Johnson family has always been a tight-knit group, taking advantage of the outdoors of West Virginia, from water skiing to baseball, dirt bikes and more. The Huntington East High School and Marshall University graduate said his and his brother’s childhood was adventurous because of that.
“My family has always been about the outdoors. We’ve always been about going to the mountains. We’ve always loved West Virginia,” Johnson said.
The family built their name in the Huntington area via their photography business. Once his parents retired and sold the business, Johnson searched for a new position after 30 years of working for it. He landed a position in politics as Cabell County’s assessor, where he has remained since taking office in 2013.
He said the position is a good managerial position for him as he makes sure the office adheres to state code. He calls taxpayers the office’s customers. While he is by all definitions a politician, Johnson says he tries not to be a stereotype of the word, and he works to make the area a more positive place.
Working as the assessor has given him more time to spend with family on weekends, he said. His two children — Ashley and Nick — have grown, leaving Johnson and his wife “empty nesters.” Johnson said while he and his wife aren’t doing as many extreme activities as they once did — aside from his jumping off the bridge — they still enjoy visiting the mountains to explore.
While the jump took just a few minutes from start to end, Johnson said the memories, along with positive health and mental implications it brought, will last a lifetime.
Johnson said he would love to do the jump again to take in the experience feeling more relaxed and with the fear behind him.
Johnson said West Virginia needs to be promoted in a positive light. Visiting Bridge Day and the Mountain State for the first time were Johnson’s friends from Miami. He said they were blown away by the tourism, beauty and cost of living the state has.
They plan on coming back, he said.