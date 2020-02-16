HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: Feb. 10: Flight A; Joline Osborn and Celeste Fraley, John Cochrane and Selby Litton, Bennie Shields and Judy Barnes; Flight B: John Cochrane and Selby Litton, AJ Stovitz and Jayshree Shaw; Flight C: AJ Stovitz and Jayshree Shaw. Feb. 12: Flight A: AJ Stovitz and Judy Barnes, Joline Osborn and John Cochrane, Bennie Shields and Bob Hardin; Flight B: Patricia Crews and Barbara Silverstein, Sam Zimmerman and Pat Ray; Flight C: Sam Zimmerman and Pat Ray.

GOOD TIMERS BRIDGE CLUB: Feb. 10: Christine Lewis, Joyce Beckner, Mary Nell Gould.

RIVERSIDE: Feb. 12: 1 Virginia Ramsey, 2 Becky Collins tied Gerri Randolph.

WYN WIN: Jan. 31: 1 Nancy Hager, 2 James Thompson, 3 Marjie Upchurch.

