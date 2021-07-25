The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SURVIVORS: July 16: 1 Virginia Ramsey, 2 Juanita Duncan, 3 Gayle Cox, TGIF Gayle Cox.

HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: July 19: Flight A: Elaine Whitt and Pixie Dillard, Mark Semanco and A.J. Stovitz, Selby Litton and Bob Hardin; Flight B: Elaine Whitt and Pixie Dillard, Mark Semanco and A.J. Stovitz. July 21: Flight A: John Cochrane and Bob Hardin, Celeste Fraley and Judy Barnes, Sam Zimmerman and Joe Hirt, Pixie Dillard and Selby Litton; Flight B: Sam Zimmerman and Joe Hirt, Pixie Dillard and Selby Litton, Jean Ripley and Barbara Price; Flight C: Jean Ripley and Barbara Price, Pat Ray and Jeannie Jones.

GOOD TIMERS BRIDGE CLUB: July 19: Karen Karr, first; Mary Nell Gould, second; Brenda Phelps, third.

FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: July 20: 1 Janice Aldridge, 2 Dru Moehling, 3 Mary Nell Gould.

RIVERSIDE: July 21: 1 Janice Aldridge, 2 Gerri Randolph, 3 Mary Nell Gould.

