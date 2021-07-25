SURVIVORS: July 16: 1 Virginia Ramsey, 2 Juanita Duncan, 3 Gayle Cox, TGIF Gayle Cox.
HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: July 19: Flight A: Elaine Whitt and Pixie Dillard, Mark Semanco and A.J. Stovitz, Selby Litton and Bob Hardin; Flight B: Elaine Whitt and Pixie Dillard, Mark Semanco and A.J. Stovitz. July 21: Flight A: John Cochrane and Bob Hardin, Celeste Fraley and Judy Barnes, Sam Zimmerman and Joe Hirt, Pixie Dillard and Selby Litton; Flight B: Sam Zimmerman and Joe Hirt, Pixie Dillard and Selby Litton, Jean Ripley and Barbara Price; Flight C: Jean Ripley and Barbara Price, Pat Ray and Jeannie Jones.
GOOD TIMERS BRIDGE CLUB: July 19: Karen Karr, first; Mary Nell Gould, second; Brenda Phelps, third.
FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: July 20: 1 Janice Aldridge, 2 Dru Moehling, 3 Mary Nell Gould.
RIVERSIDE: July 21: 1 Janice Aldridge, 2 Gerri Randolph, 3 Mary Nell Gould.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.