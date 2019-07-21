SURVIVORS: July 12. 1 Jessie McClain, 2 Juanita Duncan, 3 Virginia Ramsey, TGIF Gayle Cox.
HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOC.: July 10, North/East, Flight A, Elaine Whitt and Willaim Schaefer, Peggy Esslinger and Pixie Dillard, Bob Hardin and Bennie Shields. Flight B, Peggy Esslinger and Pixie Dillard, Steve Barnett and Subir Sarkar. East/West, Flight A, Celeste Fraley and Judy Barnes, Joline Osborn and John Cochrane, Mark Semanco and Sam Zimmerman. Flight B, Mark Semanco and Sam Zimmerman, Barbara Silverstein and Pat Crews. July 15, Flight A, Celeste Fraley and Judy Barnes, Selby Litton and John Cochrane, Bob Hardin and William Schaefer, AJ Stovitz and Mark Semanco. Flight B, AJ Stovitz and Mark Semanco, Pat Crews and Barbara Silverstein. Flight C, Patsy McComas and Nancy Sullivan, Alicia Adams and Mary Emmons.
FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: July 16. 1 Juanita Duncan, 2 Mary Nell Gould, 3 Kitty McTyre.
