SURVIVORS: Dec. 13: 1 Gayle Cox, 2 Janice Aldridge, 3 Peggy Roberson tied with Eileen Waters, TGIF Eileen Waters.

HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: Dec. 11: Flight A, John Cochrane and Joline Osborn, Subir Sarkar and Steve Barnett, Pat Ray and Selby Litton; Flight B, Subir Sarkar and Steve Barnett, Pat Ray and Selby Litton; Flight C, Subir Sarkar and Steve Barnett. Dec. 16: Flight A, Joline Osborn and Bennie Shields, Kathleen Gross and Pixie Dillard, Sarah Sentman and Mary Boyd, Celeste Fraley and Judy Barnes; Flight B, Kathleen Gross and Pixie Dillard, AJ Stovitz and Mark Semanco; Flight C, Sam Zimmerman and Vicki Hall.

GOOD TIMERS BRIDGE CLUB: Dec. 16: Karen Karr, Mary Nell Gould, Judy Ferguson.

RIVERSIDE: Dec. 18: 1 Juanita Duncan, 2 Karen Karr, 3 Eileen Waters.

