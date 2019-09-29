BARBOURSVILLE DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB: Sept. 20: Elaine Whitt, Patsy McComas and Pat Crews, AJ Stovitz and Nellie Kirby.
SURVIVORS: Sep. 27: 1 Gayle Cox, 2 Virginia Ramsey, 3 Peggy Roberson, TGIF Peggy Roberson
HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: Sept. 18, Flight A: Celeste Fraley and Bob Hardin; Joline Osborn and Bennie Shields; Elaine Whitt and William Schaefer; Selby Litton and Tom Jones. Flight B: Celeste Fraley and Bob Hardin; Selby Litton and Tom Jones; Georgette Connelly and Julia LeRoy. Sept. 23, Flight A: Joline Osborn and Pixie Dillard; Bennie Shields and Judy Barnes; Elaine Whitt and John Cochrane; Mark Semanco and AJ Stovitz. Flight B: Mark Semanco and AJ Stovitz; Sam Zimmerman and Subir Sarkar.
FOURTH TUESDAY DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB: Sept. 26: Nancy Sullivan and Pat Ray, A J Stovitz and Judy Barnes, Nellie Kirby and Elaine Whitt.
GOOD TIMERS BRIDGE CLUB: Monday, Sept. 23: Mary Nell Gould, Charlotte Allman, Karen Karr.
RIVERSIDE: Wednesday, Sept. 25: 1 Karen Karr, 2 Eileen Waters, 3 Gayle Cox.