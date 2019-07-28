BARBOURSVILLE DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB: July 19: Nancy Sullivan and Elaine Whitt, Nellie Kirby and Pat Ray, Mark Semanco and Peggy Esslinger, Jeannie Jones and Pixie Dillard.
SURVIVORS: July 19: 1 Gayle Cox, 2 Eileen Waters, 3 Peggy Roberson, TGIF Gayle Cox.
HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: July 17: Flight A, Joline Osborn and Bennie Shields, Elaine Whitt and William Schaefer, John Cochrane and Judy Barnes, Pixie Dillard and Peggy Esslinger. Flight B, Pixie Dillard and Peggy Esslinger, Selby Litton and Tom Jones, Steve Barnett and Subir Sarkar. July 22: AJ Stovitz and Mark Semanco, John Cochrane and Bob Hardin, Joline Osborn and Pixie Dillard.
GOOD TIMERS BRIDGE CLUB: July 22: Brenda Phelps, Mary Nell Gould and Sara Wilson.
FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: July 23: 1 Mary Nell Gould, 2 Charlotte Allman, 3 Kitty McTyre.
RIVERSIDE: July 17: 1 Janice Aldridge, 2 Karen Karr, 3 Mary Nell Gould. July 24: 1 Eileen Waters, 2 Karen Karr, 3 Gayle Cox.
To send in your bridge winners, email to hdnews@hdmediallc.com or mail to The Herald-Dispatch, Attn: Bridge Winners, P.O. Box 2017, Huntington, WV 25720.