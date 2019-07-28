BARBOURSVILLE DUPLICATE BRIDGE CLUB: July 19: Nancy Sullivan and Elaine Whitt, Nellie Kirby and Pat Ray, Mark Semanco and Peggy Esslinger, Jeannie Jones and Pixie Dillard.

SURVIVORS: July 19: 1 Gayle Cox, 2 Eileen Waters, 3 Peggy Roberson, TGIF Gayle Cox.

HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: July 17: Flight A, Joline Osborn and Bennie Shields, Elaine Whitt and William Schaefer, John Cochrane and Judy Barnes, Pixie Dillard and Peggy Esslinger. Flight B, Pixie Dillard and Peggy Esslinger, Selby Litton and Tom Jones, Steve Barnett and Subir Sarkar. July 22: AJ Stovitz and Mark Semanco, John Cochrane and Bob Hardin, Joline Osborn and Pixie Dillard.

GOOD TIMERS BRIDGE CLUB: July 22: Brenda Phelps, Mary Nell Gould and Sara Wilson.

FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: July 23: 1 Mary Nell Gould, 2 Charlotte Allman, 3 Kitty McTyre.

RIVERSIDE: July 17: 1 Janice Aldridge, 2 Karen Karr, 3 Mary Nell Gould. July 24: 1 Eileen Waters, 2 Karen Karr, 3 Gayle Cox.

To send in your bridge winners, email to hdnews@hdmediallc.com or mail to The Herald-Dispatch, Attn: Bridge Winners, P.O. Box 2017, Huntington, WV 25720.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.