SURVIVORS: July 26: 1 Karen Karr, 2 Gayle Cox , 3 Juanita Duncan, TGIF Gayle Cox.

HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: July 24: Flight A, Joline Osborn & Bob Hardin, Elaine Whitt & Selby Litton, Pat Crews & Barbara Silverstein, Mark Semanco & Patsy McComas. Flight B, Mark Semanco & Patsy McComas, Jayshree Shah & AJ Stovitz, Pat Stinson & Nancy Sullivan. July 29: Sam Zimmerman & Subir Sarkar, Celeste Fraley & Judy Barnes, Bennie Shields & David Hutton, Mark Semanco & AJ Stovitz.

GOOD TIMERS BRIDGE CLUB: July 29: Karen Karr, Mary Nell Gould, Joyce Beckner.

FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: July 30: 1 Juanita Duncan, 2 Janice Aldridge, 3 Kitty McTyre.

WYN WIN: July 26: 1 James Thompson, 2 Pam Brown.

RIVERSIDE: July 31: 1 Jessie McClain, 2 Peggy Roberson, 3 Christine Lewis.

To send in your bridge winners, email to hdnews@hdmediallc.com or mail to The Herald-Dispatch, Attn: Bridge Winners, P.O. Box 2017, Huntington, WV 25720.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.