SURVIVORS: July 26: 1 Karen Karr, 2 Gayle Cox , 3 Juanita Duncan, TGIF Gayle Cox.
HUNTINGTON DUPLICATE BRIDGE ASSOCIATION: July 24: Flight A, Joline Osborn & Bob Hardin, Elaine Whitt & Selby Litton, Pat Crews & Barbara Silverstein, Mark Semanco & Patsy McComas. Flight B, Mark Semanco & Patsy McComas, Jayshree Shah & AJ Stovitz, Pat Stinson & Nancy Sullivan. July 29: Sam Zimmerman & Subir Sarkar, Celeste Fraley & Judy Barnes, Bennie Shields & David Hutton, Mark Semanco & AJ Stovitz.
GOOD TIMERS BRIDGE CLUB: July 29: Karen Karr, Mary Nell Gould, Joyce Beckner.
FOXY LADIES BRIDGE: July 30: 1 Juanita Duncan, 2 Janice Aldridge, 3 Kitty McTyre.
WYN WIN: July 26: 1 James Thompson, 2 Pam Brown.
RIVERSIDE: July 31: 1 Jessie McClain, 2 Peggy Roberson, 3 Christine Lewis.
To send in your bridge winners, email to hdnews@hdmediallc.com or mail to The Herald-Dispatch, Attn: Bridge Winners, P.O. Box 2017, Huntington, WV 25720.